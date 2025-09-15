No comeback this time: Vikings' offense flounders in loss to Falcons
For much of Sunday night, the Vikings game followed a similar script to last Monday's opener in Chicago. The offense was a mess, but a strong defensive performance kept Minnesota in the game.
Except this time, there was no fourth-quarter comeback. J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings could never get much of anything going on offense, and a late Falcons touchdown sealed the deal in a 22-6 win for Atlanta.
McCarthy had a rough night in his second career start, with no late heroics to salvage it. He went 11 for 21 for 158 yards as a passer, throwing an interception in the second quarter and another one in garbage time as part of a three-turnover day. The Vikings got down to the Atlanta 2-yard-line in the first half, but had to settle for a field goal. Then, in the fourth, McCarthy overthrew Jalen Nailor on a deep ball on 3rd and 1. That could've been a big play to get the Vikings back in the game.
The offensive line didn't do their quarterback many favors. McCarthy was sacked six times, five of which came in the first half. He also lost a fumble on a sack to start the fourth quarter, which was a key play. Left tackle Justin Skule, playing in place of Christian Darrisaw, struggled and then left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. Center Ryan Kelly also left with a concussion.
As a whole, the Vikings' offense generated 198 yards on 46 plays. There were no touchdowns and two turnovers. The run game didn't do much, and McCarthy was mostly a mess. Justin Jefferson had just two catches, although one of them went for 50 yards. The Vikings simply couldn't stay on the field; they lost the time of possession battle roughly 36 minutes to 24.
The Vikings' defense did its best to help Minnesota hang around. The Falcons were held to four field goals on their first four trips into the red zone and led just 9-6 at half. The Vikings sacked Michael Penix Jr. three times and got a takeaway on an Eric Wilson forced fumble. But the defense wore down and gave up a 12-play, 83-yard drive in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal.
Penix only threw for 143 yards for the Falcons, but Atlanta's run game made all the difference. The Falcons ran for 219 yards, getting 143 from Bijan Robinson and 76 from Tyler Allgeier, who scored the only touchdown of the game in the final minutes.
To cap off a brutal night, returner Myles Price muffed a punt for a fourth turnover in the final 30 seconds.
The Vikings are now 1-1 and facing major questions about their offense. They'll face the Joe Burrow-less Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday at noon.