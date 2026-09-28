Injury Update: De'Von Achane's Season Ends, Opening The Door For Two Fantasy Football Sleepers

As if things weren't already bad enough for the Miami Dolphins, news just dropped that their star running back, De'Von Achane, suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. The injury came on a play in the first half where Achane suffered a facemask that the referees somehow missed.



Breaking: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and will be out for the season, sources tell @RapSheet and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Rw67cb1Cnf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2026

This injury leaves the Miami backfield to Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright. Gordon took over in Week 3, but since Wright was sidelined with an injury, it is unclear how this backfield will be split once both backs are on the field.



Fantasy Impact



RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins



Achane missing the rest of the season is devastating for fantasy owners, the Dolphins, and, of course, Achane. His focus will now be on rehabbing and trying to be ready for the start of the 2027 season.



Since the injury started so early in the season, there is a good chance that he is ready to go for Week 1 next year. When exiting the game, he had carried the ball three times for 17 yards at 5.7 yards per carry, bringing his season totals to 127 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.



RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins



Gordon was the only other option at running back for the Dolphins in Week 3. When he briefly exited with an injury of his own, wide receiver Malik Washington was actually in the backfield.



He carried the ball 17 times for just 41 yards but did score a touchdown. Gordon also caught all three of his targets for 14 yards. We expect him to have a significant role in the offense moving forward, but he could be the second option in what we expect to be a 60/40 split. However, if Wright is not ready to go next week, Gordon could step in as a bell-cow option.



RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins



Wright clearly moved ahead of Gordon last season and is listed ahead of Gordon on the Dolphins' unofficial depth chart on their official team site. We are projecting Wright to see a few more carries than Gordon and be the primary pass-catcher, while Gordon likely gets the majority of the goal-line work.

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