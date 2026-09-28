Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Jaylen Wright Is The Running Back To Add In Miami, Not Ollie Gordon

Fantasy football owners are about to make a big mistake on the waiver wire this week. The Miami Dolphins have lost their star running back, De'Von Achane, for the season due to a torn ACL. Ollie Gordon is being talked about as the hot waiver wire pickup. That's a mistake.

Jaylen Wright vs Ollie Gordon

While your league mates are all bidding on Gordon, you should quietly pick up Jaylen Wright. Wright misses Week 3 due to a minor foot injury and a stinger, but will be the lead back in Miami once he's healthy.

Last season, Wright bypassed Gordon for the RB2 role and ran as the RB2 throughout training camp. He is also listed as the RB2 on the team's unofficial depth chart on their official website.

Prior to Wright getting injured in Week 2, he had three carries on the season to Gordon's zero, while neither saw a target. When given the opportunity to take over in Week 3, Gordon rushed for an unimpressive 2.4 yards per carry on 17 carries.

There is nothing to suggest that Gordon will be the starter over Wright when both backs are healthy, and plenty of evidence points to Wright being the starter over Gordon.

The way this backfield is going to play out is that Wright will likely lead the team in carries in a 60/40 split, while also serving as the primary pass-catching back, and Gordon could get the majority of the goal-line work. However, it's the passing-down work that will probably hold the most value in Miami.

Miami has the worst offense in the NFL and just lost their best player. They are constantly going to be in negative game scripts, and there won't be many touchdown opportunities. You can make a strong case that neither of these running backs is worth adding, but Wright is the back to add if you're going to pick one up.

Achane was a high draft pick in spite of this offense, and neither Wright nor Gordon is nearly as talented as he is. With that being said, Wright is a more athletic back, while Gordon is the bigger option for short-yardage.

Don't make the mistake of blowing your FAAB on Gordon. Either avoid this backfield altogether or go get Wright at a lower price.

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