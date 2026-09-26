Injury Update: Jayden Daniels Could Be Back In Fantasy Football Lineups Much Sooner Than Expected

Fantasy football owners just got some fantastic news regarding the Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is currently sidelined after dislocating his elbow in Week 2. After Daniels met with specialists, he is not expected to go on injured reserve and will return within the next few weeks wearing an elbow brace. There is a strong chance that he undergoes surgery in the offseason, but as of now, that is not on the table due to this injury.

Surgery remains a strong possibility for Jayden Daniels after the season. But the Commanders QB was determined to avoid that scenario now and specialists agreed, so he’ll brace his balky elbow and return to play in the coming weeks.



Details in The Sweep: https://t.co/WZFvbOAoD5 pic.twitter.com/z34gabRLFe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2026

Fantasy Impact

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

When healthy, Daniels has proven he can be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the league with massive upside thanks to his dual-threat ability. Since he is not expected to land on IR, we would expect him to get back on the field in less than four weeks. This is the best possible news fantasy owners could have hoped for, and a pleasant surprise for many who did not expect to have Daniels back in their lineups any time soon.

In the meantime, Marcus Mariota is expected to take over the starting job in Washington while Daniels heals up and gets ready to return. While Mariota is a serviceable backup quarterback and even has some matchup-based fantasy upside, he is nowhere near the level of Daniels. All of the Commanders' weapons should see a boost once Daniels returns to action.

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Diggs had been playing well for fantasy owners with Daniels. He becomes a much riskier option with Mariota under center. While he should still be viewed as a potential flex option in Week 3, it could be wise to sit him for a week and see how Mariota distributes his targets.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin is in a similar situation to Diggs; however, he could have more built-in chemistry with Mariota. We would not start McLaurin this week, but we would monitor how he plays and how he is utilized to gauge his value over the next few weeks with Daniels sidelined.

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