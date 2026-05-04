Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury Update Leaves Atlanta Scrambling

Ronald Acuna Jr. had been healthy all year so far for Atlanta. Unforunately, the outfielder got hurt on Saturday. It turns out Acuna Jr. suffered a Grade 1 hamstring pull. He clearly pulled something at home plate on Saturday versus the Colorado Rockies.

The good news for Atlanta and fantasy baseball owners is this. Acuna Jr. should only missed 10 days to a few weeks. Also, this is the lowest grade as there are much worse levels of this injury. The not-so-good news is that the stud outfielder has quite an injury history. Fear always sets in even with the least catastrophic of maladies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits the IL and the timeline turns into a circus 🤦‍♂️



Injury update brought to you by @KennethNugent#BravesCountry@RealMattlanta @FrontOfficeLos pic.twitter.com/9qeLPK8x9y — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) May 4, 2026

Like we mentioned, the MRI did not reveal anything worse. Unfortunately, he was placed on the 10-day Injured List (IL). The outfielder is hitting .252 on the season with two home runs and nine RBI's. However, he did have seven stolen bases and a respectable .362 on-base percentage.

Fantasy Impact

OF Jose Azocar, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta just needs depth to spell things until Acuna Jr. comes back. The outfielder is still far off from the 2023 MVP form but still represents a significant loss. Azocar played one game so far and had no hits in two at-bats. Atlanta has enough of a cushion to not worry too much here. He is an outfielder who played a handful of games last year as fringe depth.

Fortunately, Atlanta has players like Michael Harris II, who did steal 20 bases last year along with hitting 20 home runs. He can be slotted higher in the order to take advantage of his speed. However, most of the outfield has been struggling aside from Harris II and that is where the concern is. At this point, Atlanta needs someone to step up a little offensively.

OF Mike Yastrzemski, Atlanta Braves

Like Eli White, Yastremski enjoyed a nice boost in 2025. The Left Fielder hit 17 home runs and had 46 RBI's. The problem is Yastrzemski only hit .246 between San Francisco and Kansas City. In 100 at bats , he has zero home runs and only six RBI's. Again, the problem is other than Harris II, Atlanta has few, if any, reliable options.

Now Mauricio Dubon can play in the outfield and has 13 appearances there. Watch fantasy leagues for eligibility rules there. Anyway, even Dubon does not carry much of an offensive threat himself but does have a respectable 18 RBI's.

Again, it comes down to treading water and hoping that Acuna Jr. can come back quickly. The former MVP was hitting .178 after a dozen contests so this injury did come at a bad time as Acuna Jr. was starting to hit and play better.

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