Braves, NL East Impact After Ronald Acuña Jr. Lands on IL

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the best team in Major League Baseball so far this season, but they are going to be undermanned for the foreseeable future.

Atlanta announced on Sunday that superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

"The Braves today returned RHP Spencer Strider from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list after optioning RHP Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game," the Braves announced. "Additionally, the club selected OF José Azócar to the major league roster and placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring."

National League East Impact Of Ronald Acuña Jr's Injury

May 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Acuña has played in 34 games so far this season and is slashing .252/.362/.378 with two homers, nine RBIs, seven stolen bases, 20 walks, eight doubles, one triple and 17 runs scored. When he's healthy and at his best, there are few players in baseball better than the 28-year-old.

Right now, the Braves are 24-10 on the season. Fortunately, for Atlanta, it has a significant lead in the division. The Miami Marlins are in second place in the division right now at 16-18, eight games back. The Washington Nationals are in third place at 16-19, 8 1/2 games back. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets have both been disasters and are 14-20 and 11-22 on the season.

With Acuña out, it does make things a bit more even in the division. Atlanta is the best team in the division, to say the least. But when you lose a superstar of Acuña's caliber, that impacts any team.

So, right now, the Braves are still the best team in the division. But if there was a time for any of the other teams to inch closer, it would be right now. The Phillies, for example, have the necessary talent to close the gap a bit, although they have mightily struggled. Philadelphia has started to show some signs of life after firing former manager Rob Thomson, but it is 10 games back behind Atlanta. Arguably, it's the club in the division with the best chance of closing the gap a tad.

Miami has been better than expected this season, but it doesn't have the same level of talent as the Braves or Phillies. The Braves just lost a significant piece. Now, it's going to be interesting to see if any team inches closer.