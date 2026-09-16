Injury Update: Nico Collins Goes For Testing On His Hamstring, Causing Fantasy Football Panic

After being limited in practice today, Houston Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins is now getting tests done to determine the severity of a hamstring injury he is dealing with. This is massive news for fantasy football owners and will have a major impact throughout the Texans' offense if this is serious enough to cost Collins any time.

Texans WR Nico Collins is having tests done to determine the severity of his hamstring injury, per @AaronWilson_NFL pic.twitter.com/QU1sLO8i9a — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 16, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

This is tough news for Collins. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career and hasn't played a full season yet, as he is now in his sixth NFL season. All we can do now is hold our collective breath and hope that he's okay.

Unfortunately, the fact that he even has to go for tests on a Wednesday is not a good sign. Hamstrings are notoriously tricky. Not only do they tend to linger and take a while to come back from, but they also are very prone to re-aggravation. Hopefully these tests come back with some good news, and this is a non-issue because even a minor issue could be troubling.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

Hutchinson served as the WR2 in Week 1 and could be in for a much larger role if Collins is forced to miss any time. Last week, he was targeted eight times and finished with three receptions for 32 yards. As of now, this would be the wide receiver to pick up in Houston if Collins ends up missing time.

WR Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

Boutte didn't play much in Week 1, but he had just been traded to the team and is still acclimating himself to the team. He could be in line for a significant role if Collins misses any time. He has big-play upside and could even emerge as the WR1 if given the opportunity. In Week 1, he caught just one of two targets for 21 yards.

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud is already a quarterback you don't want to start, but he wasn't awful in Week 1. Last week, he threw for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, he targeted Collins 10 times and connected on seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Losing Collins would destroy the little value that Stroud is currently clinging to.

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