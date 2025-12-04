J.J. McCarthy Injury Update: Vikings QB Takes Encouraging Step Toward Week 14 Return

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back in Week 14, coming off a shutout loss last week. Minnesota’s lasting offensive struggles continued in Week 13, as undrafted rookie Max Brosmer was thrust into action following an injury to starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed the Week 13 loss due to a concussion, which marked his sixth absence of the season.

On Thursday, the Vikings received good news regarding McCarthy’s Week 14 status. McCarthy recorded his first full practice since entering concussion protocol, which clears him to play ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Washington Commanders. Minnesota is in the midst of a four-game skid, with an opportunity to rebound versus a banged-up Commanders squad.

McCarthy has endured his share of struggles throughout the season while dealing with injury, completing just 54% of his passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His passer rating of 57.9 ranks 46th among eligible quarterbacks.

So are stars within Minnesota’s offense such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison doomed? Not necessarily. Washington’s lackluster defense poses a favorable matchup for McCarthy, who will gear up to take on the league’s 31st-ranked pass defense. Vikings fans will hope for signs of improvement for the young quarterback, who has provided his team with more questions than answers to this point of the season. Here is a fantasy outlook for Jefferson, Addison and the remainder of the Vikings’ offense ahead of their Week 14 clash:

Can Justin Jefferson And Co. Overcome Potentially Lackluster QB Play In Week 14?

While Jefferson’s fantasy production hasn’t been anything to write home about over recent weeks, his output tumbled to a new low with Brosmer at the helm in Week 13. Jefferson hauled in two of his six targets for just four receiving yards, posting a season-low 2.4 PPR points. His targets, receptions and yards also marked or tied season-low totals.

Addison emerged as the team’s leading wideout, hauling in half of his 10 targets for 36 yards, recording a modest 8.6 fantasy points among PPR leagues despite encouraging volume. Jefferson should bounce back to an extent, considering the offense’s previous trends with McCarthy under center, which have painted a different picture featuring the All-Pro wideout as the top receiving target.

The two star wideouts remained capped in fantasy, given the offense’s lackluster quarterback play throughout the season, though Jefferson likely remains a must-start, to no surprise. Addison, on the other hand, is likely moved to the bench for most Week 14 fantasy football lineups.

Despite his struggles, McCarthy has offered solid fantasy production at times this season, posting top-14 quarterback finishes in three of his six games at the helm. Given the struggles of Washington’s defense, it’s possible to make a start case for McCarthy, but it isn’t an easy one to make.

Read More Fantasy On SI News