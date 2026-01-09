J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Latest On Broncos RB's Status Ahead Of Wild Card Matchups

The Denver Broncos clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the back of a 14-3 campaign, tying the 1998 team for the single-season franchise record for wins in a regular season. The top-seeded Broncos could be dealt a myriad of different scenarios in the divisional round, potentially preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans or the Buffalo Bills.

Denver will use the extra week off to recover from a testing regular season ahead of their 2025-26 postseason debut next week. In the running back room, J.K. Dobbins is reportedly pushing to make his return from Injured Reserve for the AFC Championship game, should Denver advance in the playoffs.

The star running back was placed on IR back in November after undergoing foot surgery. Dobbins missed each of the team’s final four games of the regular season, putting an early end to a stellar campaign. In 10 games, Dobbins racked up 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 153 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, his highest single-season mark since 2022.

Dobbins sustained notable fantasy production throughout the season leading up to his extended absence. He opened the year with four top-16 finishes among all running backs in his first five games, averaging 14.5 points among PPR leagues during that span. Though his PPR production took a slight dip over his final four games, he finished the season averaging 11.6 points per week.

His absence was a pivotal loss for a resilient Broncos offense. Behind him, rookie back RJ Harvey stabilized Denver’s ground attack, and third-year backup Jaleel McLaughlin’s volume increased. Despite Dobbins’ crucial injury, Denver finished the regular season boasting the second-ranked rushing attack in the league.

Still, Sean Payton and company would welcome Dobbins back to Denver’s run game with open arms. The 27-year-old has shown tremendous leadership throughout the season and will remain an integral contributor in Payton’s offense upon his return in a few weeks, ramping up efforts to ready himself to return to the field.

Broncos Forced To Operate Without J.K. Dobbins For Divisional Matchup

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Before the Broncos can welcome Dobbins back to the running back group, they’ll have to secure a win in the divisional round. Any of their four potential opponents will offer a difficult matchup for Denver, seeking its first AFC Championship berth since 2015, the year of Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl sendoff.

Both Houston and Los Angeles feature stellar defenses that will pose a threat to Bo Nix and an overall solid Broncos offense. On the other hand, Pittsburgh and Buffalo present tough matchups for a stellar Broncos defense that will be tasked with slowing down the likes of Josh Allen or Aaron Rodgers.

The reins in the backfield will be left to Harvey and McLaughlin once again, who will look to etch out notable production to give Dobbins the opportunity to return from IR the following week. Regardless of matchup, the Broncos will likely be favored at home for any potential divisional matchup, posting an 8-1 record at Mile High during the regular season. Denver’s backfield tandem will play a crucial role in Payton’s divisional-round gameplan, looking to sustain a consistent rushing attack during the most paramount game of the season.

