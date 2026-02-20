Injuries are plentiful in the 2025-2026 NBA this season, with some of the biggest superstars being unavailable night in and night out. Past the NBA All-Star Break, some of these stars are well on their way to being back on the court, while some are still miles away from making a return. Here are five of the biggest injury updates in the NBA and how these updates impact fantasy basketball.

Ja Morant Injury Update

The awkwardness around Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies organization is at an all-time high. After shopping to trade him at the trade deadline, Memphis did not take a deal, and now he is the last player remaining of a once promising trio of him Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackons Jr. And although it seems the days Morant has left being a part of the Grizzlies franchsie are numbered their is still a real possibility he comes back and plays this season.

The two-time all-star is currently out due to an elbow injury. The Grizzlies organization recently released an update that he is progressing well. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Fantasy managers with Morant should look to trade him, but not drop him. He has high upside if available, so trying to trade him for a player who is a lesser talent but plays games consistently is a good move to make.

Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine Injury Update

The Sacramento Kings ' season has been over for a while now, and the recent news of Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis was the nail in the nail that was already in the coffin. Both players were recently ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, dealing with season-ending injuries. LaVine is out to repair a tendon in his hand, and Sabonis is out for the season for surgery that is repairing a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Fantasy mangers with either player should drop them immediately.

Josh Giddey Injury Update

With scoring guard Coby White now being a part of the Charlotte Hornets and no longer a part of Chicago’s starting backcourt, the ceiling of what Josh Giddey's fantasy value is the highest it has ever been in his career. With that, he is just coming off an injury.

Giddey has had a hamstring injury but returned to being active against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 20. Fantasy managers with Giddey should hold him, while fantasy teams in need of a guard and have deep rosters, should throw in all in type of deal at him. He has the potential to be one of the highest-performing players to end the season in fantasy, and with the roster cleanout of White, Nikola Vucevic, and Ayo Dosunmu, his averages should go up across the board.

Giddey this season is averaging 18.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 8.8 APG.

Ivica Zubac Injury Update

New addition for the Indiana Pacers from the Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac, will not step on the floor for his new team for at least a couple more weeks. He is currently recovering from an ankle injury and is expected to return around Mar. 1.

With the current construction of the Pacers roster, Zubac, upon his return, could be in store for big games, with Indiana desperately searching for anybody who can provide offense night in and night out. This is a definite door for Zubac to have one of the best stretches of his career statistically, but be wary. Indiana has no motivation to compete with a record of 15-40, and with them trading away their 2026 first-round pick with a 1-4 and 10-30 protection. Zubac being available makes them competitive, and the more wins they get put themselves in danger of giving up their first-rounder for this year, with it falling in picks 5-9 in the lottery.

With the unperedictablty the final fourth of the NBA season holds the best option for fantasy managers to do with Zubac is just hold him.

Peyton Watson Injury Update

The Denver Nuggets’ fourth-year wing Peyton Watson has been one of the biggest fantasy basketball surprises this season. He is averaging 14.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 2.0 APG. He is currently out with a hamstring injury and is expected to return around Mar.9.

Watson has been big in spots for a banged-up Nuggets team, and with them getting healthier later in the season, what he will be in the scheme of Denver’s system is unknown. He should see a slight hit to his averages with Jokic now back consistently in the fold, and as other players return. The best thing for fantasy managers to do with Watson for now is hold him.

