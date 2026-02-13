Pacers GM Explains Why Indiana Targeted Ivica Zubac at the Trade Deadline

Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined my podcast, Setting The Pace, to discuss the organization’s decision to acquire Ivica Zubac at the NBA Trade Deadline, and why the timing mattered.

When asked why Indiana identified Zubac as its target, and why now, Buchanan offered a detailed explanation.

“Well, I think going into this season, obviously we had uncertainty and quite a question mark at the starting five,” Buchanan said. “We knew the other four starting positions were very established. We'd seen that group work very well together.”

Indiana experimented with different options at center throughout the year, but consistency proved elusive.

“We gave it a different look at the five this year with a couple of different players, and at different times they had good moments,” Buchanan continued. “But over the course of the season, it became apparent to us we need to find an established veteran, a win-now starting five, to put with this group. Because this group deserves the opportunity to have a chance to try and replicate and do some of the things that we had accomplished last year.”

Nov 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

From there, the front office evaluated the league through multiple lenses: fit, character, timeline and financial flexibility.

“It was one of those things where we look around the league, you try to identify guys that fit your timeline, fit your character, fit your locker room, fit with your best players,” Buchanan said. “And also, obviously, the salary part comes into play as well for us trying to build this team and keep it together. As we looked around the league, we've always had great respect for Ivica.”

Zubac’s track record — and his past performances against Indiana — stood out.

“He's had some big games against us in the past, as we know,” Buchanan said. “And his age, some of the things that he does as far as his basketball IQ, his rebounding, his team defense, his passing, his physicality — it just made a lot of sense for this group.”

Buchanan acknowledged that Zubac had been on Indiana’s radar before, but previous attempts to acquire him were unsuccessful.

“He was a guy we've always targeted in the past. He's been unattainable in the past. And luckily there was a window to try to acquire him.”

When that window opened, Indiana moved decisively.

“We were obviously very aggressive. We gave up a lot to acquire him. It kind of shows you how we feel about him,” Buchanan said. “And we feel like this time with this group is either you get in the race or you stay on the sidelines and watch other teams try to race for a championship. And we didn't want to sit on the sidelines and watch other teams do that. We want to be in the mix. And this was a move that we feel good about making.”

For the Pacers, the message is clear: standing pat was not an option. Indiana believes its core is ready to compete, and Zubac is the piece it views as necessary to stay in the championship conversation.

