Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Jadarian Price Goes Inactive, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani Rise

Jadarian Price owners, I feel for you. The rookie running back will miss Week 4's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new update comes after Price aggravated his lingering chest injury during practice. Owners must now plan otherwise, and the blueprints below show what that Seattle offense will look like in the meantime.

Fantasy Football Impact

Jadarian Price (chest) ruled out for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

The splits to date have been unexpected in Seattle, with Emanuel Wilson being the team leader in rushing attempts (32). Price has 28 to his name, followed by 15 for George Holani, wrapping up the three-headed monster Seattle has unveiled.

What is interesting is that while Wilson has the team leads, he is definitely not the most productive ball carrier. Price is averaging 4.3 yards per attempts while both Wilson and Holani falls at 3.5 yards, or worse per attempt.

Not only does Price flash that nice metric, but he stars across the entire NFL. Price ranks 3rd in Missed Tackles Forced per Touch and 4th in Rush EPA per Play.

The hope is that Price eventually fills into a higher-volume role as the season goes on. For now, he will miss at least one game. The following are my newest projecting rushing yard splitsprojected, assuming yardage splits below equal expected rushing attempts.

60%: Emanuel Wilson

35%: George Holani

In Week 3, Wilson had six more rushing attempts than Holani. In Week 2, in which Price missed part of the game for injury evaluation, Wilson had 21 rushing attempts compared with Holani's 4. The red zone split is closer, but still favors Wilson, who has nine red zone attempts to Holani's six.

Wilson is surely the more trusted running back. However, he won't carry the entire load. The above projection is conservative and favors Wilson.

Seattle is expected to win this game comfortably over the defeated Chargers. I also do not expect Seattle to revert to being more pass-heavy. They are top-5 in expected run rate. The following are preliminary running back projections/rankings, ahead of our update on Saturday afternoon.

RB25: Emanuel Wilson

RB30 George Holani

The big factor here that lets Holani shorten the gap is his pass-catching. Holani averages 2.0 receptions per game with an 86% catch rate. Wilson has zero catches on one total target.

Nonetheless, Holani is not quite a startable asset in fantasy football. Rather, he is more of a fill-in you need to use. Wilson is the better bet, hence the higher volume, especially in the red zone.

Jadarian Price is Out in Week 4

The Seahawks ruled out RB Jadarian Price for their game Sunday against the Chargers. Mike Macdonald said he re-aggravated his chest injury on Wednesday.



George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are the next options in Seattle’s backfield. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 2, 2026

Price has dealt with a chest injury for a couple of weeks now, which he endured during Week 2. He played through it in Week 3 and was trending toward active status in Week 4. Instead, Price was downgraded for limited practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. After further evaluation, Price has been listed as inactive.

There is no set expectation on Price's future availability. Given his questionable status in Week 4, the assumption is that he will remain questionable in Week 5. If you own Price in fantasy football, add depth to your roster if you don't already have it.

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