Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Keaton Mitchell, Kendre Miller, And Three More Options

Fantasy football owners are forever searching for running backs they can start week to week. It's the most volatile position in the league and potentially the most important. With so few viable options available, this is a tough position to get consistent production from. These are our fantasy football running back streamers for Week 4.

Running Back Streamers: Week 4

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

White is the second back in the Commanders' committee, but it has been very close this season as far as snaps go, with him playing 96 snaps to Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 99. Last week, White was on the field for 43% of the offensive snaps. However, JCM has out-carried him 47 to 22, while White has seen nine targets to Croskey-Merritt's three.

Despite the lack of volume for White, he has totaled 151 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown, and nine receptions, while JCM only has 147 yards, one touchdown, and three receptions. White has been the more productive fantasy back, and we love the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London, England, this week.

The Colts are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Their defense is bad enough that both of the Commanders' running backs could thrive in the matchup. Check your waiver wire to see if White is still out there.

RB Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gainwell has been dropped in a lot of leagues due to an extremely slow start to the season. Through three games, he has totaled just 43 scoreless yards from scrimmage. However, he is on the field a lot, playing on 46% of the team's offensive snaps last week, and he has an incredible matchup in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay is allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season and should be targeted as often as possible. If Gainwell isn't going to break out this week, then it's never going to happen. We saw his targets and his snaps climb this week, and he could be on track for a strong performance this week.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Mitchell looks explosive and saw his snaps, carries, and targets climb in Week 3. Omarion Hampton played just three more snaps than he did.

Last week, Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 52 yards at 6.5 yards per carry, and caught all three of his targets, with one of them going for a touchdown. The matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this week is bad, and the Chargers' offense has been a disaster, but he still brings plenty of upside for a streaming option.

RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

The general consensus is that Alvin Kamara will lead the Saints' backfield while Travis Etienne is sidelined, and we agree, but it's possible that we are wrong. It would actually make more sense if we were wrong.

Why the Saints will not move on from Kamara is bizarre, but it still remains the case. Nevertheless, how long can they keep giving him the ball while he averages 2.8 yards per carry? Miller is clearly the better runner at this point in their careers.

No one should be shocked if Miller ends up handling the bulk of the carries. It's also worth noting that Miller out-targeted Kamara in Week 3, three to one. There is a chance he takes over as the lead back this week in a tough matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Assuming Breece Hall doesn't play this week, which we are fully anticipating but monitor the situation, Davis could see a significant role in the Jets' passing attack. Allen is clearly going to be the top back, but Davis will also be a factor.

Hall has seen 10 targets so far this season, and the majority of that work and a handful of carries could now swing to Davis in an average matchup against the Chicago Bears. He's risky but a potential option in deep leagues.

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