Jaguars Place TE Brenton Strange On IR Following Hip Injury Vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a miraculous 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. The Jaguars managed to advance to 4-1 on the season, but took a major hit to the receiving group during the win.
Star tight end Brenton Strange, Jacksonville’s leading receiver entering Sunday night’s game, suffered a non-contact hip injury. He did not return to the game.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced Strange’s designation to Injured Reserve, which will keep him sidelined for at least the next four games. There’s currently no timetable for his return, but he could return from IR as soon as Week 11 for a matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers at home. He’ll also have an extra week for recovery during Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye.
His injury will have an immense impact on Jacksonville’s passing attack, serving as one of few consistent targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Strange’s IR designation will also hurt fantasy football lineups depending on the breakout tight end’s solid production through the first five games of the season.
Here's a fantasy outlook for the remainder of the Jaguars’ offense following Strange’s designation to IR:
Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Outlook
Star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. likely sees the most significant leap in fantasy following Strange’s injury. Thomas emerged with a breakout fantasy performance, catching four of his six targets for 80 yards in the victory. Behind him, rookie Travis Hunter also noticed a leap in production, posting a season-high 64 yards in just three catches in Strange’s absence.
In the tight end room, backups Quintin Morris and Hunter Long will likely see the majority of the snaps in the pass game. Long has caught seven passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns on the season, ranking second in the group behind Strange in every statistical category.
Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten could also see a bump in volume in Liam Coen’s pass game.
At the time of his injury, Strange ranked in the top-20 among tight ends, checking in at TE20 among PPR leagues entering Week 6. He eclipsed 10.0 points in back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4, but posted just 3.2 points in limited action on Sunday.
The Jaguars will look for elevated contributions from the remainder of the pass-catching group as the season rolls on, with Thomas and Hunter emerging as start candidates in fantasy for the foreseeable future.