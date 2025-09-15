Jameis Winston Among Top Bengals Quarterback Trade Targets After Joe Burrow’s Injury
Joe Burrow went down yesterday with turf toe, and the Bengals are left without their star quarterback for about 3 months, or so. Luckily for them, they have Jake Browning as the backup, whom they trust a whole lot, but the team will need to add a depth piece. Jake Browning was the only listed backup on the active 53-man depth chart. Across the NFL, there are a lot of players that will be in the market for the Bengals backup role, and so look to these potential trade options.
Joe Burrow Injury - Fantasy Impact
This injury clearly is not ideal for fantasy football owners. If you own Joe Burrow, you must spend a lot of FAB budget on Jake Browning if your backup situation is poor, or non-existent. Jake Browning has provided great value to Ja'Marr Chase in the past and I would venture to say that the fantasy value of Chase, Higgins does not drop off very much.
Jameis Winston
Perhaps the hottest name in the news right now is Jameis Winston. After he was named the 3rd stringer on this Giants depth chart, it has seemed inevtiable that he may just get traded for assets at some point this season. Sure enough, two weeks into the season the Bengals are looking for a backup quarterback, and who better than Famous Jameis? He has been very serviceable and is a pure gunslinger to feed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Fantasy Impact: He could provide nice, gunslinging value to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins. He could be a deep stash if he saw the day of light.
Kirk Cousins
Watching Kirk Cousins on the sidelines last night was a little bit depressing. He was pacing around with his helmet on, clearly hungry to get on the field. As Michael Penix looks very solid as the Falcons' starter, it may be quite some time before, if at all Kirk Cousins sees the field. At this point, the Falcons may trade him away to a team in need. In fact, Cousins could overtake Jake Browning as the starter at some point depending on how Browning performs.
The big issue on hand would be the massive contract that Kirk Cousins is due. If the Bengals acquired Cousins they would owe him a large, but unclear cut of his $40 Million cap hit. His dead cap is $75 Million, so it will be a question of whether the Falcons hold on to him, or shell out the money to someone else. I know they will be willing to deal him, but will the Bengals be willing to take him?
Fantasy Impact: Longshot rosterable, could provide little drop-off to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Zach Wilson
The Dolphins are 0-2 and in shambles, so I would not be surprised by any moves they could make. Zach Wilson is not a premier quarterbacking option, but as a backup gunslinger, why not? He will be a free agent after this year and is only commanding $2.2 Million for a cap hit. Quinn Ewers is the other Dolphins quarterback right now, so they can afford to make the move if the Bengals make the phone call.
Fantasy Impact: He could be a longshot waiver wire addition, but preferably only in deeper leagues and if Browning were to struggle.
Anthony Richardson
This is definitely a longshot option, so do not get too excited. Richardson is clearly a work-in-progress, so I will doubt that this trade ever happens. That being said, he is an option, so we consider the fun conversation. Anthony Richardson is on a rookie contract, and much cheaper than a Kirk Cousins. I just don't know that you would trust him if he needed to play games for the Bengals.
Fantasy Impact: There is none at all, to be quite honest. He must show something, and he has not.
Sam Howell
He is the third-stringer for the Eagles, and extremely unlikely to play a snap this year. Tanner McKee is the backup in Philadelphia. For very cheap, I think this would actually be the best trade option for the Bengals. He has a full season under his belt with the Commanders, and played quite well. His is a gunslinger and I think would mesh well with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. His cap hit is a mere $1.1 Million.
Fantasy Impact: Sam Howell is rosterable only if elevated above Jake Browning