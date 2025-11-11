Jaxson Dart Injury Update: Giants Rookie Questionable For Week 11 With Concussion
The New York Giants endured a brutal loss during their Week 10 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. During the second half, New York’s rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion and was sidelined for the remainder of the game. The loss dropped the Giants to 2-8 on the season, resulting in the firing of head coach Brian Daboll on Monday morning.
At the time of his injury, Dart completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 242 yards, adding six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The rising star was one of the favorites to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but could find his case in jeopardy, should he miss time with the concussion he sustained.
Dart is set to enter concussion protocol this week and will hope for clearance in time for New York’s Week 11 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. The Giants have dealt with injuries throughout the season, already losing star wideout Malik Nabers and highly touted rookie running back Cam Skattebo for the year.
Without Dart, New York’s offense faced its share of struggles, failing to score a touchdown in the game’s final period to open the door for a comeback from Chicago. The Giants led by as many as 17-7 in the third quarter, but couldn’t sustain the lead with Dart sidelined. Here’s a fantasy football outlook for the remainder of New York’s offense amid Dart’s potential absence:
New York Giants Fantasy Football Outlook Following Jaxson Dart Injury
Behind Dart, Russell Wilson completed three of his seven passes, struggling to replicate Dart’s level of production versus the Bears down the stretch of Sunday’s game. In fantasy, Dart posted 26.3 fantasy points despite the loss, finishing as QB3 among all fantasy quarterbacks in Week 10. Since taking over as the starter, the rookie has managed some of the best production in fantasy, averaging 18.2 points per week.
Wilson is likely to take over as the starter should Dart miss Week 11, meaning the offense could endure its share of struggles versus a stout Packers defense. Wideout Darius Slayton led all pass-catchers with 89 yards over four catches, while tight end Theo Johnson poured in 75 yards over seven receptions. Wan’Dale Robinson led the team with 11 targets, racking up six receptions for 62 yards through the air.
Johnson led New York’s pass-catching group with 14.5 points among PPR leagues, while Robinson and Slayton each managed to eclipse 12.0 points.
Wilson and Robinson displayed a solid connection versus the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the year, as the receiver racked up season-high marks in receiving yards (142) and fantasy points (28.2). Robinson should likely continue his trend as the team’s WR1 amid Nabers’ lengthy absence and could command a notable volume of the target share versus Green Bay, despite Dart potentially being sidelined.