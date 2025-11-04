Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jaxson Dart In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco and Cam Ward off the board, three of whom are viable fantasy starters.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s QB risers include Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at MIA
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at MIN
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at GB
4
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. PIT
5
Drake Maye
NE
at TB
6
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. LV
7
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NYG
8
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at CHI
9
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. NE
10
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at SF
11
Jared Goff
DET
at WAS
12
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. ARI
13
Jordan Love
GB
vs. PHI
14
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. ATL
15
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
vs. BAL
16
Marcus Mariota
WAS
vs. DET
17
Kyler Murray
ARI
at SEA
18
Justin Fields
NYJ
vs. CLE
19
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at IND
20
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. NO
21
Mac Jones
SF
vs. LAR
22
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at HOU
23
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. BUF
24
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at LAC
25
Geno Smith
LV
at DEN
26
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
at NYJ
27
Davis Mills
HOU
vs. JAC
28
Tyler Shough
NO
at CAR