Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jaxson Dart In The Top 10

Giants QB Jaxson Dart faces the Chicago Bears in Week 10.
Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Joe Flacco and Cam Ward off the board, three of whom are viable fantasy starters.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s QB risers include Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Week 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at MIA

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at MIN

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at GB

4

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. PIT

5

Drake Maye

NE

at TB

6

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. LV

7

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. NYG

8

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at CHI

9

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. NE

10

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at SF

11

Jared Goff

DET

at WAS

12

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. ARI

13

Jordan Love

GB

vs. PHI

14

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. ATL

15

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

vs. BAL

16

Marcus Mariota

WAS

vs. DET

17

Kyler Murray

ARI

at SEA

18

Justin Fields

NYJ

vs. CLE

19

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at IND

20

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. NO

21

Mac Jones

SF

vs. LAR

22

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at HOU

23

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. BUF

24

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at LAC

25

Geno Smith

LV

at DEN

26

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

at NYJ

27

Davis Mills

HOU

vs. JAC

28

Tyler Shough

NO

at CAR

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

