Jaxson Dart Suffers Knee Injury During MNF: What That Means for Jameis Winston, Malik Nabers
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On the opening drive of Monday Night Football, Jaxson Dart went down holding his knee. The Giants were rolling to field goal range prior. Now, Giants fans hold their breath. Jameis Winston is the backup quarterback.
Fantasy Football Impact
With Winston coming in, the offense will take a hit. After all, Dart is viewed as a top-10 fantasy football quarterback. Winston is not that.
In 2025, Winston played minimally, recording two touchdowns with as many interceptions. He is known as a gunslinger, so we hope this will not result in a large drop-off in volume for Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Isaiah Likely.
Winston is not a rusher at all. In fact, Winston could generate more volume (but less efficiently) in the passing game.
Some fantasy managers might panic and try to sell Nabers already. Obviously, do not do that. Winston has a history of supporting elite fantasy output, as seen with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay.
The last time Winston had significant playing time was in 2024. He started 7 games with the Cleveland Browns and has a PFF grade of 73.4 — one of the strongest marks of his career. That season, Winston had 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 2,121 yards in 7 starts over 12 games, which tells a different story than the referenced grade.
If the injury is an MCL sprain as initially feared, the recovery would be variable. A mild grade 1 sprain could take up to two weeks to heal. A more severe grade 3 sprain could take up to two months to heal.
As of 8:25 ET, Dart has entered the blue medical tent. We will see if he goes to the locker room for further imaging. The initial fear is a knee ligament injury, but nothing is known; it is only speculation.
As of 8:30 ET, Dart has walked back to the locker room under his own power. His return is officially "questionable."
Stay tuned for further updates to Dart.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.