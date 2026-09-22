Jaxson Dart Suffers Knee Injury During MNF: What That Means for Jameis Winston, Malik Nabers

On the opening drive of Monday Night Football, Jaxson Dart went down holding his knee. The Giants were rolling to field goal range prior. Now, Giants fans hold their breath. Jameis Winston is the backup quarterback.

Fantasy Football Impact

With Winston coming in, the offense will take a hit. After all, Dart is viewed as a top-10 fantasy football quarterback. Winston is not that.

In 2025, Winston played minimally, recording two touchdowns with as many interceptions. He is known as a gunslinger, so we hope this will not result in a large drop-off in volume for Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Isaiah Likely.

Winston is not a rusher at all. In fact, Winston could generate more volume (but less efficiently) in the passing game.

Some fantasy managers might panic and try to sell Nabers already. Obviously, do not do that. Winston has a history of supporting elite fantasy output, as seen with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay.

The last time Winston had significant playing time was in 2024. He started 7 games with the Cleveland Browns and has a PFF grade of 73.4 — one of the strongest marks of his career. That season, Winston had 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 2,121 yards in 7 starts over 12 games, which tells a different story than the referenced grade.

Jaxson Dart -



There’s a chance this is a multi-ligament injury to his left knee.

We’ve seen this in-air hits where the knee whips into extension/valgus.



Best case: MCL injury

Worst case: ACL+MCL



I didn’t like how much his knee moved on the in-air contact. pic.twitter.com/NNJ3rdHlfW — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 22, 2026

If the injury is an MCL sprain as initially feared, the recovery would be variable. A mild grade 1 sprain could take up to two weeks to heal. A more severe grade 3 sprain could take up to two months to heal.

Jaxson Dart #giants



Left knee injury on this play.



Defender hits his knee from the outside. His foot briefly touches the ground but is not planted.



This forced his knee into valgus which stresses the MCL. His foot was hardly on the ground so hopefully spares the ACL. pic.twitter.com/OIKPFB9Q5v — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 22, 2026

As of 8:25 ET, Dart has entered the blue medical tent. We will see if he goes to the locker room for further imaging. The initial fear is a knee ligament injury, but nothing is known; it is only speculation.

As of 8:30 ET, Dart has walked back to the locker room under his own power. His return is officially "questionable."

Stay tuned for further updates to Dart.

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