Jaxson Dart's Potential Season-Ending Injury Could Be Bad News For One Giants' Fantasy Football Star

The New York Giants got disastrous news today about their starting quarterback Jaxson Dart's injured knee. What was originally believed to be an MCL sprain is now believed to be significantly more serious after further testing. We do not yet have the specifics of the injury, but season-ending surgery is on the table. This could be a back-breaker for the Giants' offense.



Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN.



Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart’s is turning out… pic.twitter.com/mZkEiyv4kW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2026

Fantasy Impact



QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants



Winston looks to be locked in as the Giants' starter for the foreseeable future, barring an injury or trade. The only other quarterback on the roster is Jake Haener. When it comes to Winston's personal value, he is the rare boom-or-bust quarterback. This is especially rare for a quarterback who doesn't run much.



We don't know how much he has left in the tank, but we wouldn't put too much stock in a tough game entering as a backup against a potentially very good Los Angeles Rams defense. Nevertheless, he is going to have a lot of ups and downs, and they will be tough to predict. This is a quarterback who we have seen throw for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.



Winston has the talent and pieces around him to be a league-winner on any given week. However, he is also the kind of quarterback who can give you negative points on any given week as well.



WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants



This pairing didn't look good on Monday Night Football, but Nabers was dealing with a shoulder injury, and Winston was cast into the game after an injury. With practice time and first-team reps, we'd expect these two to get on the same page sooner rather than later.



Their skill sets also fit each other, with Winston being all too willing to throw up 50/50 balls downfield. When healthy, Nabers has the skill and athleticism to dominate on contested catches.



TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants



Things are a bit more concerning for Likely. He also was not on the same page with Winston on Monday night. However, it seemed like over the summer, Likely had become Dart's guy. We don't know if that will be the case with Winston.



We wouldn't say we are worried about Likely, but this certainly does add a bit more risk, with an element of the unknown being introduced. With that being said, Likely has the talent to maintain his role as the second option in the Giants' passing attack.

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