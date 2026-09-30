Jayden Daniels Could Return To Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 4 After An Incredible Injury Update

The fact that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels traveled with the team to London, England, earlier in the week certainly raised our eyebrows, but we still viewed him as an extreme long shot to suit up in Week 4. However, he took another big step in the right direction on Wednesday, getting in a limited practice.



Jayden Daniels in practice wearing new left elbow brace



(via @NickiJhabvala)pic.twitter.com/mu9mHAuNz3 https://t.co/1sd2Afx4Uj — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

Daniels is at practice today doing drills in an elbow brace. Fantasy football owners should still consider him extremely questionable for Week 4, but his chances of just a one-game absence after dislocating his elbow continue to improve. This would be an incredible turnaround, and at the very least, it suggests that we should expect him back on the field sooner rather than later.



Fantasy Impact



QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders



This would be fantastic news for fantasy owners if they can get Daniels back in their lineups. There is obviously a risk of re-injury, but the elbow brace should help minimize some of that risk.



If he can get back on the field this week, he should be a great start against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. We would plug him right into our starting lineups.



It will be interesting to see if he still continues to run. His rushing ability is key to his fantasy value, and we would expect that he does. However, if he doesn't, it could push him down the rankings a bit. This game will be nationally televised, and if Daniels plays, it will be one to keep a close eye on.



QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders



Mariota is listed as one of our top streamers for this week, so if he ends up not getting the start because Daniels returns, some fantasy owners may have to pivot. After playing so well in Week 3, throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders could be more comfortable giving Daniels an extra week off and rolling with Mariota.



If Mariota plays, we really like him this week against the Colts. However, if you are relying on him, you need to monitor this situation closely and be sure to have a backup plan.

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