Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, And 3 More Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 4

Injuries to quarterbacks have piled up this season, while other quarterbacks have either underperformed or have brutal matchups this week. That's why so many fantasy football owners are looking to stream quarterbacks this week. These are our top streaming quarterbacks for Week 4.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 4

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young has been picked up in a lot of 12-team leagues, but there is a decent chance he could be floating out there on the waiver wire. Despite a subpar Week 3, he has had an excellent season and has the best possible matchup this week.

He is currently the fantasy QB6 overall on the year and faces the Detroit Lions this week, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Their secondary has been destroyed by injuries, and they are allowing 30.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Young should be set for a huge game.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray didn't look great last week in his first full game with the Vikings, but the Miami Dolphins' defense should be a quick fix for him. The Dolphins' defense has been torched by every quarterback they have faced until the team decided that it was no longer necessary.

The only real concern for Murray is if the team gets up by too much and stops throwing. However, with Jordan Mason out, they could lean more heavily on the passing attack. Even with the Dolphins constantly being in a negative game script, they are still allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

There is a very slight chance that Jayden Daniels can play this week, so just be sure to monitor that situation, but it would be a surprise if he did. Nevertheless, Daniels did travel with the team to London.

Mariota played well last week in a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns, adding 11 yards on the ground. With a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this week, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, he should be in line for another big game.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett has a middle-of-the-pack matchup this week against the New York Giants. However, what has given him value is the volume in the passing game.

Last week, Brissett completed 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown on the ground. We saw how valuable he could be last season, and it looks like the Cardinals are going to be forced to throw the ball a ton again this season.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

On the other side of the field in that same game, you have Winston, who could now be fighting for his starting job. In his first start with Jaxson Dart out, Winston did not look good, but he was also playing in a major storm with rain and winds topping 30 MPH. That game ended in a 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

This week, he has a great matchup in what should be much better weather against the Cardinals. Arizona is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. We know Winston has week-winning upside and a week-losing floor. In deeper leagues, he could be an intriguing streaming option.

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