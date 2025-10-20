Jayden Daniels Exits During Commanders' Loss Vs. Cowboys, Set For MRI
The Washington Commanders dropped their second consecutive game versus the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional showdown on Sunday, suffering a key loss on the offensive side of the ball. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously missed two games in Weeks 3 and 4 with a sprained knee, went down from a sack early in the third quarter, immediately grabbing at his hamstring.
Daniels was taken to the team’s medical tent and was later evaluated in the locker room. He was held out for the remainder of the game, with veteran backup Marcus Mariota taking the reins under center.
Mariota struggled, faced with a two possession deficit, throwing a pick-six on his first drive of the game. Washington endured a 44-22 loss, falling to 3-4 on the season. The team will await Daniels’ further evaluation on Monday. Head coach Dan Quinn revealed the star quarterback will undergo an MRI to detail the extent of the injury.
Earlier this season, the Commanders managed a 1-1 record during Daniels’ absence, but have struggled over the past several weeks. Injuries have plagued the team through its first seven games and continue to leave their mark on the team, should Daniels miss time.
Without the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington’s offense could struggle, as displayed in a seven-point second-half effort from the unit. From a fantasy football perspective, owners should brace for another period of absence pending the results of his scheduled MRI.
Washington Commanders Fantasy Football Outlook Entering Week 8
As the team awaits an update on Daniels, they’ll gear up for a Monday Night Football showdown versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The extra day of rest could make waves for Daniels’ status for Week 8, though the extent of his injury remains unknown.
In the run game, Jacory Croskey-Merritt carved out the most carries among Washington’s backfield, finishing Week 7 with 13 carries for 33 yards, adding a catch in the passing game, despite losing a yard. Backup Jeremy McNichols recorded two touches for 22 yards, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. notched three carries for 12 yards with a touchdown in the third quarter.
Rookie wideout Jaylin Lane led all pass-catchers with 60 yards through the air, hauling in three of his six targets. The Commanders’ receiving corps missed its star duo of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel for Week 7 and will be monitored for a potential Week 8 return. Tight end Zach Ertz hauled in the offense’s lone receiving touchdown of the week, finishing with 12.7 fantasy points among PPR leagues, good for a TE8 finish among the position group.
The offense’s ceiling takes a drastic fall with Mariota in the starting lineup, entering a massive test versus the Chiefs’ defense on Oct. 27. Daniels and the Commanders will hope for good news entering the new week.
Should Samuel and McLaurin manage returns for Week 8, the ceiling on Washington’s offense projects to rise slightly in the absence of Daniels. The injury-riddled Commanders are set to enter a testing three-game stretch and their performance could be dependent on the severity of Daniels’ injury.
Without Daniels, McLaurin and Samuel, the Commanders offense struggles to present reliable fantasy contributors against Kansas City.