Terry McLaurin’s Week 7 Injury Paves the Way For 2 Commanders Deep Sleepers
After holding out for almost all of training camp, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been sidelined since getting injured in Week 3 with a quad injury. This is something we've seen a lot with players who hold out. Once they return to action, they provide subpar production, then get injured early in the season, and they often suffer soft-tissue injuries. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, as it has also been described as a groin injury. What we do know is that it's not likely that he'll be able to return this week, and could miss additional time moving forward. His injury has had a serious ripple effect on the Commanders' offense.
Fantasy Football Impact of Terry McLaurin Week 7 Injury
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels could be without not just McLaurin, but Deebo Samuel is also very questionable with a heel injury, and Noah Brown has been placed on injured reserve. At some point, that is going to catch up with him and really sink his production. However, this week he gets to play against the Dallas Cowboys and their league-worst defense. It could hurt him a bit this week, but he'll be able to get it done against Dallas no matter who they have out there.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
The absence of McLaurin, along with the rest of the injuries in Washington, could lead to more carries for JCM, who has clearly taken over the Commanders' backfield. He could be in line for a massive game against the Cowboys' terrible defense if this injury does boost his volume.
WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Assuming Samuel plays, which is not a given, the absence of McLaurin would lock him in as a strong fantasy option. He should be considered a fringe WR1 against the Dallas defense if he's fully healthy and McLaurin is sidelined.
Two Week 7 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
WR Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders
If McLaurin is out and Samuel is either out or limited, McCaffrey suddenly becomes a very interesting fantasy option. If he's Daniel's WR1 against the Cowboys, he could hold a ton of upside in the best possible matchup.
TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Ertz is old reliable, so if Daniels needs someone to target, he knows he can rely on him. He's never an exciting option, but no one should be surprised if he finishes as a TE1 this week. It wouldn't be crazy to think that he has a chance to push towards double-digit targets in Week 7.