Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Commanders QB Receives Positive News Ahead Of Week 14

The Washington Commanders have faced no shortage of injuries this season, even at the quarterback position. Second-year signal-caller Jayden Daniels is dealing with nagging issues once again amid a bruising sophomore campaign. Daniels previously missed time due to a hamstring injury, which sidelined him in Week 8, and missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a knee sprain.

The reigning OROY has been sidelined for each of the last three games after dislocating his left elbow, while veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has taken over under center. Coming off Washington’s Week 13 loss, the team is optimistic that Daniels will be able to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, despite the quarterback still not being cleared for contact.

Head coach Dan Quinn has echoed such optimism on Wednesday, affirming that he’ll look to get Daniels plenty of reps in practice, should he be cleared ahead of Friday’s practice session. If he’s ready to go by Sunday, he’d take over the reins under center for the first time since Week 9. Washington’s offense has sputtered at times with Mariota under center, averaging just 17.0 points per game over his last four starts.

The Commanders are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, tied with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans for the longest active stretch in the league. Despite his plethora of injuries, Daniels has remained largely consistent in fantasy football this season, providing valuable production over his six games this season. Here is a fantasy outlook for the Commanders’ offense entering Week 14:

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Are Fantasy Starters Vs. Vikings

The Commanders' offense could see another notable return for the second consecutive week. Despite the Week 13 loss, star wideout Terry McLaurin hauled in seven of his 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown through the air in his first game back following a three-game absence due to a nagging quad injury. Washington will hope for similar success from Daniels in his potential return.

From a fantasy strandpoint, McLaurin led the offense with 22.6 points among PPR leagues, posting a WR8 finish, his highest of the season. Given his volume and production versus a stout Denver Broncos defense, he will be a quality Week 14 start candidate with or without Daniels. Should Daniels manage to return, McLaurin offers one of the highest ceilings of any wideout this week against a Vikings defense that has struggled at times this season.

Terry McLaurin in his first game since Week 8



14 targets (31.1% share)

30.4% target per route run rate

7 receptions

96 yards

1 TD



🔥 22.6 PPR points

➡️ WR8 in Week 13 (pre-MNF)pic.twitter.com/2aYjiw2Sob — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) December 1, 2025

Daniels should also be considered a Week 14 starter in fantasy, given his consistency throughout the season. Despite his injuries, he’s averaging 18.9 points per week, which ranks 10th among all quarterbacks in fantasy.

Fellow wideout Deebo Samuel remains a quality WR2 candidate, given his production over the last three games. After starting the season as one of the top receivers in fantasy, Samuel’s production tapered off from Weeks 6 to 9, but he’s re-emerged with 14.9 PPR points per game over his last three contests.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bill Croskey Merritt offer elevated ceilings versus a lowly Vikings run defense, though the backfield’s division of workload remains difficult to predict. Veteran back Jeremy McNichols has also entered the fold with an expanded role over recent weeks.

