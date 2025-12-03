Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, and 3 More Fantasy QBs with the Best Playoff Matchups

Quarterback is the engine of most fantasy lineups, and when the fantasy playoffs arrive in Weeks 15–17, having the right matchup under center can be the difference between a title run and an early exit. While elite QBs are often matchup-proof, even mid-tier or streaming quarterbacks can deliver huge upside when facing defenses that struggle against the pass, allow explosive plays, or generate little pressure.

As postseason pressure mounts, identifying which quarterbacks have the softest schedule during those crucial weeks becomes a powerful advantage. Understanding these favorable matchups helps fantasy managers plan ahead, secure depth, and position their roster for a championship push when every point matters most.

Jayden Daniels/Marcus Mariota - Washington Commanders

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) talks to Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Before getting injured this season, Jayden Daniels was performing well for the Commanders, averaging 18.6 fantasy points per game as a starter. He has missed the last three games with a dislocated elbow but could return as soon as Week 14, potentially in time for the fantasy playoffs.

If Daniels is unable to return, Marcus Mariota has performed admirably in his absence, averaging over 19.1 points in the last three games. Whichever quarterback starts will benefit from an easy playoff schedule, facing the Giants in Round 1 (31st against fantasy QBs), the Eagles in Round 2 (16th), and the Cowboys in Round 3 (32nd).

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been the year that fantasy managers or Lamar Jackson had been hoping for in terms of production. He ranks QB18 in fantasy, averaging 17.1 points per game, and missed three games in Weeks 5, 6, and 8. He also struggled in three consecutive performances from Weeks 11–13, scoring just 4.72, 7.22, and 6.54 points, respectively.

Fantasy managers have plenty of reason for concern, but there’s a potential glimmer of hope in his playoff matchups. In Round 1, he faces the Bengals, who rank 28th against QBs in fantasy. In Round 2, he draws the Patriots (14th), followed by the Packers in Round 3 (6th).

Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) makes a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy is back as the 49ers’ starting quarterback and performing well. He’s played in only five games this season but is averaging a solid 15.6 points per game. In his absence, Mac Jones filled in admirably, performing well and accumulating valuable fantasy points.

The 49ers’ playoff matchups are favorable for either quarterback, but Purdy will look to capitalize on the schedule. He faces the Titans in Round 1 (22nd against fantasy QBs), the Colts in Round 2 (12th), and the Bears in Round 3 (23rd).

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jones has had a breakout season, leading the Colts to an impressive 8-4 record. He ranks as the QB7 overall in fantasy football, averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game, making him a reliable option for your lineup.

Jones also has a very favorable schedule during the fantasy playoffs, facing the Seahawks (13th vs. QBs), the 49ers (21st vs. QBs), and the Jaguars (24th vs. QBs). These matchups give him plenty of opportunities to produce big games and be a difference-maker for your fantasy team.

With his consistent production and favorable playoff schedule, Daniel Jones has the potential to be a league-winner this season.

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford has been outstanding this season in fantasy football, showing no signs of slowing down. The 37-year-old ranks as the QB6 overall, averaging 19.7 points per game. While Stafford is matchup-proof and consistently produces, his fantasy playoff schedule sets him up for even bigger performances.

He faces the Lions in Round 1 (29th vs. QBs), the Seahawks in Round 2 (13th vs. QBs), and the Falcons (15th vs. QBs), giving him multiple opportunities to dominate.

With his combination of consistency and favorable matchups, Matthew Stafford is a top-tier option to carry your fantasy team deep into the playoffs.

