Jayden Daniels Ruled Out For Week 15 After Re-Aggravating Elbow Injury

The Washington Commanders have been plagued by injuries throughout the regular season, including to star quarterback Jayden Daniels. The second-year signal-caller has endured a plethora of injuries, keeping him sidelined for six games so far this year. Week 15 is slated to bring about Daniels’ seventh absence of the season after re-aggravating his elbow injury.



Daniels previously missed three consecutive games after dislocating his elbow during Washington’s Week 9 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks and was ruled out for Sunday’s game versus the New York Giants by head coach Dan Quinn. Despite his Week 15 absence, Quinn expressed optimism regarding Daniels’ status for a Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The star quarterback struggled versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, completing just nine of his 20 pass attempts for 78 yards with an interception and was replaced by veteran backup Marcus Mariota in the final minutes of the third quarter, already facing a 24-0 deficit leading up to the team’s 31-0 loss. Mariota is slated to start his seventh game of the season versus New York on Sunday.

Daniels has struggled amid the Commanders’ flurry of injuries throughout the roster, completing 60.6% of his passes for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He added 278 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground. He’s remained solid in fantasy football despite the team’s struggles, averaging 16.8 points per week over his seven starts. Here’s a fantasy outlook for the remainder of Washington’s offense with Daniels set to miss Sunday’s game:

Commanders’ Star Receiving Duo Present Only Start Candidates Of Week 15

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (L) stands with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The highly touted pass-catching duo of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel has posted valuable fantasy production despite inconsistent quarterback play. McLaurin and Samuel present fantasy owners with Washington’s lone start candidates among Week 15 lineups, given the offense’s struggles throughout the season.

McLaurin has averaged 11.5 PPR points over six games this season, despite dealing with nagging injuries of his own. The star wideout dominated versus the Denver Broncos in Week 13, posting a season-high 22.6 points prior to a quiet Week 14 performance that saw him catch just three passes for 41 yards over six targets.

Samuel has remained the offense’s top fantasy contributor, averaging 13.3 PPR points over 12 games this season. The former Pro Bowler has eclipsed double-digit scoring margins in seven of his 12 appearances. Both wideouts present solid start cases in Week 15, despite Marioa’s taking over under center, given the tandem’s volume and production so far this season.

In the backfield, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bill Croskey-Merritt have split the workload in the run game, though neither has managed to carve out consistently impactful fantasy production. Entering a favorable matchup versus the Giants’ defense, McLaurin and Samuel present quality arguments to start among Week 15 fantasy lineups.

Read More Fantasy On SI News