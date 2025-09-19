Jayden Daniels Ruled Out, Marcus Mariota To Start Week 3 Against The Raiders
The Washington Commanders, in their week three matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, will be without their star second-year quarterback, Jayden Daniels. It was trending toward this outcome, as Daniels will be out with a left knee sprain that he suffered against the Green Bay Packers in week two. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. Here are the fantasy football implications of Daniels not suiting up on Sunday in week three.
Commanders' Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota
The second-string quarterback for the Commanders is Marcus Mariota, and he was just announced as the official starter for week three. Mariota saw the field some last year for Washington. In two games of the 2024 season, he played the majority of snaps and performed extremely well.
Against the Carolina Panthers, he threw for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, and was efficient doing so, going 18/23. Against the Dallas Cowboys, where again he came into relieve, Daniels he threw for another two touchdowns and no interceptions, and went 15/18 for 161 yards.
It was clear in Mariota’s short time on the field that he was beyond comfortable in the Commanders’ system. With him as the starter, pass catchers on the team in fantasy should see no change, fantasy production wise. On the other hand, Mariota becomes a top QB DFS play, as well as a great streaming option for fantasy owners who had Daniels or even Justin Fields as their starter.
Daniels has a high fantasy ceiling week in and week out, and it is much to do with what he can do with his legs. Mariota as a QB can also rack up fantasy points in the same way. Last season in the two games mentioned above, he combined for 16 carries, 90 rushing yards, and a touchdown.