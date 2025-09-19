Fantasy Football Quarterback Replacements for Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields
Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
As if fantasy managers needed another quarterback to go down with an injury…
Fantasy superstar Jayden Daniels, who injured his knee against the Packers last week, is unlikely to start this week in a home matchup against the Raiders. Marcus Mariota will get the start against one of his old teams (he played in Las Vegas in 2020-2021), making him a viable Superflex starter for those in need at the position.
Daniels is one of five starting quarterbacks who will either be out or are expected to be out this week.
Joe Burrow is out until mid-December (and more than likely, the season) with an injured toe. Jake Browning, who saw a massive increase in ownership percentage, will take over the reins of a talented Bengals offense. He averaged around 19 fantasy points in seven starts in place of Burrow in 2023, making Browning the quarterback you want to target if you need to start one of the backups in a pinch.
J.J. McCarthy, who looked terrible in seven of his first eight quarters as Minnesota’s starter, will miss at least two weeks with a high ankle sprain. Carson Wentz will take over as the No. 1 for coach Kevin O’Connell, and he too has value as a fantasy backup. In fact, I think there is a chance Wentz could “Wally Pipp” McCarthy if he plays well and the offense clicks like it did with veterans Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold in past seasons.
Brock Purdy, who missed last week’s game due to toe and shoulder woes, is a question mark for Week 3 against the Cardinals. That leaves Mac Jones, who scored more than 20 fantasy points against the Saints last week, to potentially start again. He too has Superflex value, and you can make an argument for him to start in traditional leagues where needed.
Fantasy fans will also be without the services of Justin Fields, who suffered a concussion last week. Veteran Tyrod Taylor will get the start in his absence, making him an option in Superflex leagues. He’ll face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Taylor has always been able to make plays with his feet, so he also has fantasy appeal.