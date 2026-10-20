Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Josh Jacobs Is Back, Chase Brown Climbs, And Aaron Jones Falls

It's time to turn our attention to Week 7 and get our lineups set. The most important and most difficult position to get right is the running backs. We are losing some great running backs to both bye weeks and injuries this week, so we have some important things to figure out. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7.

Running Backs

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Week 6 was a rough week for Gibbs owners. The nightmare is over, and Gibbs is back in your lineups and back atop our running back rankings. His volume has been so outrageous that it's hard to imagine him not being at the top of the rankings, barring some sort of drastic change to his situation. It's time for Gibbs owners to breathe easy and get back to their winning ways.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen climbs into our top 10 this week in our RB9 spot. He has looked great, and it didn't seem like Breece Hall was anywhere close to returning last week, so we aren't expecting him to make his return this week.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

We are not buying into the Samaje Perine hype. Brown is clearly a much better running back, and a year-10 breakout for the 31-year-old running back isn't going to happen in Week 7. The fear of Brown losing his job is nonsense, and he jumps right back into our top-10.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

We are projecting both Love and Quinshon Judkins to return this week, and they are back-to-back as our RB15 and RB16. If either of them begins to trend toward missing another game, we will adjust the rankings accordingly, including players like Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight, Dylan Sampson, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs finally returns and slides in as a low-end RB2. He is so much better than all the other running backs in Green Bay, but there are still concerns about this rushing attack as a whole. We also don't expect him to immediately step into a bell-cow role in his first week back.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

With Jordan Mason expected to return this week, we have Jones six spots below ECR (expert consensus rankings) and Jordan Mason six spots ahead of ECR in our RB24 and RB25 spots. Mason was the lead back before getting injured, and we expect him to take over that role once he returns. However, that might not happen immediately.

Running Back Rankings: Week 7

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