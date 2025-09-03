Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury Tanks Fantasy Value For Justin Fields & Breece Hall
The New York Jets may have suffered a massive loss just days before the NFL season starts. Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was injured in practice on Wednesday, and it's feared that his season could be over due to a torn triceps. While the injury being season-ending is not yet confirmed, as he seeks further medical advice, it is fully expected that he will be put on injured reserve prior to Week 1.
After missing all of 2022 and 2023 due to injury, Vera-Tucker managed to play in 15 games in 2024. He was one of the better run blocking linemen in the league, and was expected to be the best player on an already bad offensive line this season. With him out for an extended period of time, it could devastate the entire group.
This will be a brutal blow to the Jets' rushing attack, which is what the offense is expected to be predicated on. When Justin Fields is your quarterback, you don't really have much of a choice but to deploy a run-heavy attack. This loss will have a significant impact on everyone on the team's offense.
Fantasy Football Impact Of Vera-Tucker Injury
RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen
No one will be impacted more than the two top running backs in New York. Vera-Tucker is one of the better run blockers in the league, so losing him is obviously going to hurt the running backs. It already looked like these backs were going to be taking a hit by being stuck in a committee, but now an already suspect offensive line lost its best member for at least an extended portion of the season.
Hall has seen his ADP falling while Allen has seen his ADP rising over the final week or two of the offseason, which is a sign of uncertainty surrounding the backfield. Isaiah Davis is also expected to factor into the passing game. This is an ugly situation for what is expected to be a bottom-five scoring offense to begin with. If you can still trade Breece Hall, you should try to do so. The only upside here is that this could speed up the process of the Jets' season falling apart, which could lead to them trading him elsewhere.
QB Justin Fields
We don't expect this to impact Fields as a rusher quite as much as you might think because he's not running between the tackles. However, he is already known for holding onto the ball too long and taking way too many sacks. This will only exacerbate those issues and further devalue him as a passer. That is something he can ill afford.