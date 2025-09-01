Why Justin Fields Will Struggle In Week 1 of Fantasy Football And Beyond
There will inevitably be fantasy options that fantasy owners love heading into the season who are going to faceplant. It's rough when the guy you planted your flag on falls flat on his face right out of the gate. Especially if it's at a key position that you need to rely on. The good news is, a bad start doesn't mean a player can't bounce back eventually. The bad news is that our first faceplant of the season is your QB1.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
It's universally accepted that Fields isn't a very good passer of the ball. His fantasy value comes from his legs and his dynamic rushing ability. It doesn't do him a ton of good to face off against a bad secondary because even subpar secondaries are better at their job than Fields is at his. However, if he goes up against a defense that struggles to contain running quarterbacks, then he can torch them.
His first game is a nightmare matchup for a running quarterback, and it doesn't get much better from there. What he wants to avoid is good defensive fronts, athletic edge rushers, and 3 - 4 systems.
In Week 1, he draws the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have consistently been able to slow down rushing quarterbacks under Mike Tomlin. With guys like TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cam Heyward, it's a tough defense to try to outrun or fool with misdirection. It's going to be a long day for Fields.
In Week 2, he faces a tough Buffalo Bills front seven. Their line features guys like Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and Ed Oliver, while they also have sure-tackling linebackers like Terrell Bernard and Matt Milano. Even their nickel corner, Taron Johnson, is one of the best tackling corners in the business.
In Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature an athletic defensive line and speedy linebackers. Aside from Vita Vea eating up blocks, he'll also have Lavonte David, Calijah Kancey, Yaya Diaby, and Haason Reddick chasing him down.
In Week 4, the Miami Dolphins' secondary may be a question mark, but their line will be among the best in the league. They will have Bradley Chubb, Jaelen Phillips, Chop Robinson, and Zach Sieler up front, with Minkah Fitzpatrick stepping up in the box to lay in the big hits.
Fields' rushing upside is about the only thing that can save his fantasy prognosis.
In Week 5, he'll get the Cowboys, who shouldn't be a concern, but then in Week 6, he gets the Denver Broncos, which should be the best defense in the league. There isn't a lot more we need to say about that.
The good news is, after his first six games, things lighten up. He'll get a nice four-game run against the Panthers, Bengals, Browns, and Patriots.