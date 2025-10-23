Jets Give Upsetting News for Garrett Wilson as the Receiver Could Miss his Second Straight Game
New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson missed the first game of his career versus the
Carolina Panthers in Week 7. New York missed its star wideout, suffering a 13-6 loss to fall to
0-7 on the season. Wilson has yet to practice heading into Week 8 leaving his status for the team's matchup against the bengals in jeopardy.
Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee versus the Denver Broncos in Week 6, which could result in a
multiple-week absence for the star receiver, despite coach Aaron Glenn calling it a "day-to-day" prognosis.
On Thursday, Wilson missed New York’s practice session and is questionable to return in time for Sunday’s game versus Cincinnati. The Jets’ offense has sputtered amid the unit’s uncertainty at quarterback as the team nears the halfway point of the season without a win on the schedule.
The offense’s lack of depth behind Wilson has also factored into inconsistency within the group.
Sixth-year receiver Tyler Johnson emerged as the team’s leading receiver in the Week 7 loss to
Carolina, racking up 60 yards over three receptions. The Jets managed just 220 yards and are
in a less than favorable spot entering a matchup versus a red-hot Bengals offense.
Offensive Struggles Could Continue For Garrett Wilson-less Jets
While Cincinnati’s defense should present a favorable matchup for a lowly Jets offense, the
team has struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack after a string of notable
performances from the group to open the season. Without an efficient ground game, the Jets’
offense is in peril.
Prior to his injury, Wilson offered encouraging output for fantasy football owners, posting four
top-12 finishes among all fantasy wide receivers. The Jets’ rushing struggles have raised
concerns over Breece Hall’s fantasy stock, coming off back-to-back games under 8.0 fantasy
points among PPR leagues. Before Wilson’s injury in Week 6, Hall managed 16.0-point efforts in
three of his first five outings.
While Hall’s cemented volume and past trends of production make him a weekly start-candidate,
it’s hard to make a starting case for any other member of New York’s offense in Week 8. The
Jets are coming into Sunday’s game as a 6.5-point dog, one of the biggest margins of this
weekend’s slate.