Jets Sign Veteran RB Khalil Herbert, Place Braelon Allen On IR Ahead Of Cowboys Matchup
The New York Jets suffered a key loss in the backfield ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets are coming off a narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, during which backup running back Braelon Allen suffered a knee injury, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game.
On Thursday afternoon, the Jets placed Allen on Injured Reserve, which will rule him out for each of the next four games. On Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Allen suffered a sprained MCL, predicting the second-year back would wind up on IR.
The Jets are entering Week 5 with the the third-leading rushing attack in the NFL, headlined by Breece Hall, with Allen suiting up in roughly 24% of snaps offensively. Following Allen’s IR designation, New York signed veteran running back and former sixth-round pick, Khalil Herbert.
For fantasy football owners, Allen’s loss could prove pivotal, as he’s rostered in roughly 40% of leagues, according to FantasyPros data. Here’s a deep-dive into New York’s fantasy outlook among the running back group for Week 5.
Khalil Herbert Joins Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis In Jets Backfield
Herbert is slated to take over a notable role behind Hall to fill the void left by the highly touted backup. In a favorable matchup versus a lackluster Cowboys defense, Hall will likely see a notable rise in touches as Herbert works his way into a new role in New York’s backfield.
Hall bounced back after back-to-back disappointing fantasy performances in Weeks 2 and 3, posting 16.1 points among PPR leagues, finishing Week 4 ranked as RB19 in fantasy. The fourth-year back has cemented a significant role in the Jets’ offense, accounting for nearly 36% of the unit’s total touches through four games this season.
His versatility, efficiency and immense volume makes him a must-start for fantasy owners in a vastly favorable matchup versus Dallas’ defense.
Behind him, Herbert is an immediate waiver option in deep leagues for lineups in need of running back depth. New York should manage a strong performance on the ground with the offense’s run-heavy scheme.
He’ll likely take over the RB2 spot over second-year back Isaiah Davis during Allen’s absence, though Davis could contest Herbert for carries versus Dallas. New York will look for a standout performance from its stout rushing attack as the team looks to secure its first win of the season on Sunday afternoon.