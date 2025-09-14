Joe Burrow Exits Week 2 With Apparent Leg Injury: Fantasy Football Impact
The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a major blow early in the first half of their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After gaining momentum and hitting Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown, Burrow suffered an apparent leg injury that forced him out of Sunday’s contest.
Burrow was 8/14 with 83 yards and that aforementioned touchdown prior to exiting the game. There are still very little details about the injury but Burrow did head to the locker room, and he is highly questionable to return. He seemed to be laboring and unable to put any weight on the injured leg on his way off the field.
Burrow was the QB1 in our Week 2 fantasy football projections and the QB3 in our Week 2 Rankings.
Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Burrow’s ceiling is undeniable. He showcased it in back-to-back monster years—4,729 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021, followed by 4,732 and 40 in 2022—while setting career highs in both 300-yard (7) and 350-yard (5) outings. In fact, over a blistering seven-game stretch, he averaged 355 yards and 3+ scores per contest, including nuclear weeks of 434/4 (Week 10) and 437/4 (Week 17), finishing 2022 as the QB2 in four-point passing touchdown formats (436.6 fantasy points).
With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked in, Burrow has one of the safest WR floors in football when healthy. The Bengals also added Noah Fant to the tight end room to join Mike Gesicki to bolster their receiving depth, though finding a true WR3 will be key to maintaining his ceiling. Burrow is a top-five quarterback when healthy.
Fantasy Football Impact Of Joe Burrow Injury
If Burrow is sidelined for an extensive amount of time, backup signal-caller Jake Browning becomes a potential streaming matchup in favorable matchups. But unfortunately, this would significantly decrease the value of just about every member of the Bengals' offense. Ja'Marr Chase would be the biggest loser while Tee Higgins would also see a massive dip in value. Chase Brown remains a backend RB1, but with the Bengals potentially struggling to score touchdowns, he would also see his stock drop in Week 3 and beyond.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow...