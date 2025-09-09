Josh Allen And Lamar Jackson Highlight Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
In Week 1, Josh Allen was our top-ranked quarterback, despite the consensus being all over Lamar Jackson. Allen provided late-game heroics on Sunday Night Football to catapult the Bills back from a 15-point deficit, eventually dispatching the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40. Allen was the only signal caller to surpass 35+ fantasy points in Week 1.
With Week 2 kicking off on Thursday when the red-hot Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, it’s time to look at where each quarterback stacks up after an exciting first week of the season.
Josh Allen And Lamar Jackson Lead The Way
Allen once again claims the top quarterback spot, drawing a favorable matchup against the New York Jets. This time, though, Lamar Jackson is right on his heels. After opening the season as our QB4, Jackson matched that exact finish in Week 1, posting just under 30 fantasy points. He now faces a rugged Cleveland Browns defense in a heated AFC North clash. Despite Baltimore entering as heavy favorites (-10.5), we expect the Browns to keep things competitive enough to force Jackson to pile up production with both his legs and his cannon arm. After that gut-wrenching loss on Sunday night, don’t be surprised if Jackson bounces back in full MVP form.
Joe Burrow Comeback On The Horizon
Coming in at third in this week’s rankings is none other than Joe Burrow. Yes, we know Burrow was less than stellar against the Browns in Week 1, and the Bengals’ offense as whole truly struggled (just seven offensive yards in the second half). But do we really think Ja’Marr Chase is going to be held to under 30 yards for a second consecutive week? Absolutely not. This week, the Bengals face a Jacksonville Jaguars team that he has lit up in each of his previous two meetings with. Burrow has surpassed 300 passing yards in both previous matchups (324 per game) and has thrown three touchdowns to just one interception. But the last meeting was in 2021 and Burrow has gotten a whole lot better since then. Expect the Bengals to bounce back in a huge way this coming week.
Rounding Out The Top Five
This week, we will all witness a Super Bowl rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Kansas City to take on a banged-up Chiefs team. Jalen Hurts rolls into Week 2 as the QB4 after a solid season debut against the Dallas Cowboys (152 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns). AJ Brown and Devonta Smith virtually disappeared from Philly’s Week 1 game plan but if the Eagles want to start the season 2-0, they will need to lean more heavily on the passing game in what should be a competitive game at Arrowhead. Hurts is always a threat to score with his legs or via the “tush push,” but I’m expecting a much more aggressive aerial attack in Week 2. Don’t be surprised if Hurts tosses a long touchdown or two this week.
Rounding out the top five is Jayden Daniels, who finished just outside QB1 territory in Week 1 (QB13). Daniels only found the end zone once in the season opener against the New York Giants, but he didn’t really need to do much more given that Washington’s defense held the G-Men to a mere six points. This week on the road against a Green Bay Packers team that just easily dispatched the Detroit Lions, Daniels is going to have to ball out like never before if the Commanders want to start the season on a two-game winning streak. Deebo Samuel’s arrival in the nation’s capital has already proven to be a success and with Terry McLaurin still on the outside and Zach Ertz still finding ways to contribute, this Commanders offense could produce fantasy fireworks on Thursday Night Football.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the league’s quarterbacks fall in our Week 2 Rankings.