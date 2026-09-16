Jordan Mason Placed On Injured Reserve: Aaron Jones Updated Fantasy Football Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings just received devastating news regarding their RB room. They will be without RB Jordan Mason for at least a few games due to an injury he sustained in Week 1. That could bring forth a former fantasy football star of the past back into relevance.

Jordan Mason Injury Update

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Mason fractured his right thumb. Mason's injury came a bit out of nowhere, as he finished the game, but Head Coach of Minnesota, Kevin O’Connell, did mention that he was experiencing some soreness in his thumb on Monday, Sep. 14.

That soreness appeared to be more serious, with it being announced on Wednesday, Sep. 16, that he was placed on the Vikings' injured reserve. With that, at a minimum, Mason will miss four games.

Aaron Jones' Fantasy Value Breakdown

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vikings RB Aaron Jones, with Mason being out, is an intriguing fantasy player heading forward. In Week 1 against the Packers, he had 12 carries for 40 yards and a TD, while Mason had 15 carries for 59 rushing yards and a TD. Minnesota had 34 rushing attempts in total, which tied for the seventh most of any team in the NFL in Week 1.

Jones, even as a veteran, it is plausible to see him take over a workhorse RB role given the depth behind him. The RB2 for the Vikings will now be rookie Demond Claiborne. He did not log a carry in Week 1, but did get a lot of work in the preseason. He had 28 carries for 73 yards. Even if he does step into the role that Jones had in Week 1, Jones should be the RB the Vikings use in pass-catching downs. Jones in his previous nine seasons in the NFL has had five seasons with over 40 receptions.

The Vikings also recently added RB DeeJay Dallas. In his previous six seasons, he has not played a notable RB role. He has had two games with 10 or more carries in his career. He and Claiborne should not be seen as players to add in fantasy, even as RB handcuffs, while Mason is on the IR.

Aaron Jones Week 1 Fantasy Outlook

The Vikings in Week 2 will play the Chicago Bears. In Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, they allowed the 21st fewest rushing yards in the NFL. RB1 for the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard, had 10 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 38 yards and two total TDs. RB2 for the Panthers, Jonathon Brooks, also had solid stats in a limited role. He had 14 rushing yards on four carries and one reception for 48 yards.

The Bears also gave up 37 points, which was the 29th fewest of any team in Week 1. In 2025, the Bears did not have a stout defense by any means, allowing the 23rd-most points per game in the league.

For his Week 2 matchup, fantasy managers should feel more than comfortable plugging Jones into lineups.

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