Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Managers Should Panic With Recent TreVeyon Henderson News

Alarm bells need to be going off for any fantasy manager who has New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson. After an unimpressive outing in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks in a workhorse RB1 role, the RB Stevenson is supposed to share the backfield workload with in 2026, TreVeyon Henderson, is back practicing this week.

TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) does a drill with a member of the coaching staff and quarterback Drake Maye (10) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson returned to practice on Monday, Sep. 14, as a limited participant. It was the first time he participated in practice since Aug. 24 where he suffered an ankle injury. According to New England Head Coach Mike Vrabel, for their practice on Wednesday, Sep. 16, Henderson will do more work than he has been doing.

Why Should Fantasy Managers With Rhamondre Stevenson Panic?

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson against the Seahawks last week logged 18 carries for 61 yards and five receptions for 44 yards. His average yards per carry was 2.8. For a team that averaged the sixth-most rushing attempts per game in 2025, 29.1, a 2.8-yard-per-carry average is not going to get it done. There were big stakes in this game for Stevenson and his fantasy outlook, and he failed to keep it on an upward trajectory. Despite how close his and Henderson’s ADPs were in the lead-up to the 2026 season, the RB1 job may have been Henderson’s to lose.

In the Patriots' last 10 regular-season games in 2025, Henderson averaged 13.7 carries per game. Stevenson, in the final six regular-season games he played, had double-digit carries just one time. Based on how Stevenson performed in Week 1, they could go to Henderson in a bigger role sooner rather than later, especially with them coming off a loss. That would decrease Stevenson's value a good amount.

Stevenson showcased that he could still be a startable fantasy RB in 2025 even if Henderson averages more carries per game. In his final three weeks of the regular season, he finished as RB3 in PPR fantasy formats. A lot of that, however, was tied to him scoring six TDs over that stretch. That should not be seen as a repeatable feat even on a smaller scale. Stevenson in his previous five NFL seasons has not had eight or more TDs in an entire regular season.

Week 2 Fantasy Outlook: Stevenson and Henderson

The Patriots in Week 2 will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2025, Pittsburgh allowed the 15th fewest rushing yards per game and also allowed the eighth-fewest PPR fantasy points to RBs.

Based on the strength the Steelers had last season as a run defense in limiting fantasy points, and then combining the uncertainty of what the Patriots’ backfield will look like upon Henderson’s potential return, fantasy managers, if they can should not start either of the two Patriots' RBs.

If fantasy managers are thin on depth on their fantasy roster, then the better player of the two to start would be Stevenson, especially in PPR formats. In his last six games, going from this regular season to last regular season, he had two or more receptions in every game. In four of those games, he has had three or more receptions.

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