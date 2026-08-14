Jordyn Tyson Injures Hamstring and Leaves Practice: Fantasy Football Impact

Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson left practice on Thursday and did not return.

During a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyson made a reception and when he turned up the left sideline he went to the ground. Tyson was able to get up on his own accord and slowly walked off the field with the Saints trainers, but did not return to practice.

Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has a right hamstring issue and will miss time, according to Saints coach Kellen Moore.



More via @Kat_Terrell:https://t.co/N36wtl5CkG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

It has been reported Tyson is now dealing with a right hamstring injury. The injury is reported to be minor, but should be monitored for fantasy managers looking to target the star rookie.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore addressed the media following Tyson’s injury.

We're going to collect some more information just as far as what the timeline looks (like). He just got kind of caught in a goofy spot. Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore

Moore did not elaborate on what Tyson’s recovery timeline looked like, but when asked about the regular season he said “Can’t rule out” the injury lingering into Week 1.

Jordyn Tyson Injury History

Moore followed up saying that Tyson’s injury in practice is not related to any of the hamstring injuries that he suffered during his time at Arizona State. Tyson has unfortunately dealt with a myriad of injuries during his tenure in college including a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL during his freshman season in 2022, and a Grade 2 hamstring in October 2025 which led him to miss the NFL Combine.

Because of previous injuries related or not, the Saints will most likely proceed with caution and not look to rush Tyson back before he has fully recovered. The recovery timeline for Tyson is still to be determined, but his status for Week 1 may now be in jeopardy depending on how quickly he is able to get back on the practice field.

Fantasy Impact

Tyson is touted for his explosive playmaking and route running and if healthy, he will be one of the breakout stars in 2026. But, his injury currently puts a cloud over his potential. If Tyson’s recovery bleeds into the regular season, Saints WR1 Chris Olave will receive a big target share boost. Defenses will look to limit Olave as the number one target, but he will continue to be QB Tyler Shough’s reliable number one option.

This would also open up opportunities for secondary wideout Devaughn Vele to move his way up on the WR depth chart.

Fantasy managers do not need to press the panic button on Jordyn Tyson just yet, but his injury and recovery process should be taken into account on draft night, and continued to be monitored as the regular season nears closer.