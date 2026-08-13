Jordyn Tyson's Injury Could Be Bad News: How High Can Tyson's Injury Raise Chris Olave's Fantasy Football ADP?

The biggest concern when it came to Jordyn Tyson through the NFL Draft process was injury concerns. Today, he was forced from practice due to a hamstring injury. It was a hamstring injury that cost him a big chunk of his 2025 season.

Back in October, he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain that cost him three games, which he reaggravated in November, which caused him to opt out of the team's final game of the season and miss both the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and his Arizona State Pro Day. This injury lingered until mid-April.

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring)

left practice early with a trainer, per @MikeTriplett pic.twitter.com/b81RnheYCh — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 13, 2026

If this turns out to be serious, especially if it's in the same right hamstring, it could derail a good portion of his rookie campaign. These injuries tend to linger, and we know that the last one lingered a long time for him. This is a situation we are monitoring extremely closely, because it could have a huge impact on the fantasy football season.

Fantasy Impact

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

We likely won't know the extent of this injury until the team gets the results from an MRI. Even then, teams don't give quite as many details at this time of the year.

Hopefully, he is just dealing with some tightness or a very mild strain. However, if this is another Grade 2 strain or something worse, he should be dropping in your rankings for this season.

Injuries were already a major concern for Tyson, who also suffered a fractured clavicle and tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in college. Unless this is nothing at all, it's enough to scare us off of him, and considering passing him up where we currently have him ranked. Even if he's just week-to-week, it could be prone to re-injury or get his rookie season off to a slow start.

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

The fear with Olave this season was that Tyson was going to cut into his massive target share. If Tyson is forced to miss time, Olave is right back where he was last season as an elite PPR option.

If this is a worst-case scenario and Tyson is looking at a stint on the PUP list to start the season, Olave has to be moved up in the rankings. At worst, he should be viewed as a fringe WR1 if Tyson is sidelined. Even with Tyson healthy, he's a strong WR2.

Injuries are a concern for Olave as well, but he is healthy and has looked great in camp so far. Keep a close eye on this injury if you are considering drafting Olave in the immediate future.

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