Josh Jacobs, Chris Godwin Among Key Players on the Week 12 Injury Report
The Week 12 Injury Report ranges across a multitude of key Fantasy Football assets. Josh Jacobs is questionable to play this week as Drake London and Jaxson Dart also hang it the balance. To make the best decision for your roster, you must touch on every aspect. That will include whether your players(s) will be active and what dip they may have, if any.
QUARTERBACKS
Dak Prescott
A hip injury lists him on the injury report. This would generally cause much caution, but the team emphasized that it is nothing serious. Expect Prescott to play.
Lamar Jackson
The Ravens are holding him out of practice, but it seems precautionary. Jackson has struggled since his return, so we hope this helps fuel a big game on Sunday.
Jaxson Dart
He is still in concussion protocol, but Mike Kafka expects Dart to be cleared in time for Sunday's game.
Michael Penix Jr.
Penix Jr. could be the most injury prone player in the NFL. He has a partially torn ACL and is out for the season. In comes Kirk Cousins.
CJ Stroud
If you saw the hit he took, you know that this concussion is worse than most. A short week is not enough to clear Stroud, and Mills will start.
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers has a pretty rough wrist injury that he sustained last week. He will very likely miss this week, elevating Mason Rudolph to become an interesting streaming option.
Bryce Young
He suffered a knee injury in Week 11, sidelining Young for a few plays. His status is unclear and the Panthers will downgrade with Andy Dalton.
Dillon Gabriel
As of Wednesday, Gabriel will be out, elevating Shedeur Sanders to start his first NFL game.
RUNNING BACKS
Isiah Pacheco
He made his return to Wednesday which will make Pacheco questionable to play this Sunday. Pay attention if you own Pacheco or Kareem Hunt.
Josh Jacobs
Toughness comes in the form of Jacobs. He was expected to miss Week 12, but he is now questionable. Reports suggest he is still likely to be out, but you never know.
Trey Benson
His practice window has been opened, but he is unlikely to make it back for this Sunday. It seems more like Week 13 or 14.
Jaylen Warren
Warren has optimism to play this week, per Mike Tomlin. I would expect Warren to go.
Bucky Irving
He continues a ramp up that seems to be going well. Irving can be due back in Week 13.
Rhamondre Stevenson
The Patriots expect to have Stevenson back. This will drastically affect the value of TreVeyon Henderson.
Justice Hill
Hill has been moderately viable, especially in deeper leagues. He is questionable with a toe injury.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Stefon Diggs
It has been reported that Diggs is playing through a broken finger, but he will not be sidelined.
Xavier Worthy
Worthy has a new ankle injury. He will be monitored, but this does not help his already reduced value on the season.
Darius Slayton
He is practicing and trending towards a Week 12 return. Slayton will be a sleeper option.
Drake London
His injury sidelines him in Week 12, but he is confidently due back in Week 13.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Appendicitis is a matter of inflammation. The area must go down before he is cleared and safe from further serious injury. This puts him out one more week.
Chris Godwin
The team is ramping him up and Godwin very well may return this week. Stay tuned for more.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas Jr. is questionable to play this week. Many expect that he will be able to go.
Kayshon Boutte
Boutte will return to Wednesday practice, airing optimism towards his return. He may have lost some work to Kyle Williams in his absence. I would bench Boutte.
TIGHT ENDS
Dalton Kincaid
No sooner did he heal from an oblique injury, Kincaid now has a hamstring injury. He is out for Thursday Night Football. Dawson Knox can be intriguing.
Brenton Strange
No reports have been released yet on his Sunday status, but it appears that Strange could return. However, he is not a start candidate quite yet.