Michael Penix Jr. Hurts Knee, Elevating Kirk Cousins as a Fantasy Football Streamer
Michael Penix Jr. exited Week 11 with a knee injury. This inserted Kirk Cousins into the game and reports suggests that Cousins will be starting for the Falcons for the next couple games. Penix Jr is expected to "miss some time" so our job will be to evaluate and predict this Falcons offense with Cousins at the helm. Do they get better? Do they get worse? Let's find out.
Fantasy Football Outlook
Penix Jr. has not necessarily been playing dominant football this season. Over 8 games, he had been averaging about 225 Yards per Game with just 9 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions.
Week 10 as the second time in which Cousins stepped into the game for Penix Jr. He is 26-38 for 202 Yards and 0 Touchdowns and Interceptions. He will be expected to be a game manager, but will also be less mobile than Penix Jr.
Luckily for Atlanta, they are 11th in Pass Block Win Rate and 3rd best in QB Sacks Allowed per Game.
It is going to be a gamble whether or not Cousins is an upgrade or downgrade to Penix Jr. We remember back to 2024 when Cousins started much of the year and had 18 Touchdowns and 16 Interceptions. Cousins did average 250 Yards per Game.
Cousins could be less efficient than Penix Jr., but we can expect him to be a gunslinger. There will be no lack of chances being made in the passing game.
Drake London does find himself on the injury report. The team does hope that he can return in Week 12. As for London, he struggled a bit with London last season. London has 9.9 Targets and 6.1 Receptions per Game with Penix Jr. He has 8.5 Targets and 5.6 Receptions per Game with Cousins.
London will maintain his upside, but will add a bit more risk to his game with Cousins opposed to Penix Jr., especially given the recent success of this Penix-Londong connection.
Stock Watch
Kirk Cousins has fantasy viable upside, but should not be rostered ahead of Week 12. The Falcons have about a 42% Red Zone Pass Rate and just 213 Passing Yards per Game.
Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier are unaffected.
Drake London has equal upside, but added risk with Cousins. He is still a must-start WR1.
Darnell Mooney is not start-able, regardless.
Kyle Pitts has unchanged value and is a weekly Start 'Em Sit 'Em debate.
Michael Penix Jr. Aggravates Knee Injury
Per Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero, Penix Jr. will undergo further testing on his knee. The fear is that he may "miss some time". Often times, when there is fear, there is liklihood. We will not know for sure until testing is complete, but we can act like Penix Jr. will be out.
Penix Jr. has not been a huge fantastic asset this season, the the impact en-lies most heavily with Drake London rather than anyone else. That being said, if you play in a 2-QB league, you may have decisions to make. Refer to our Tuesday Rankings for the best streaming options, if necessary.