Justin Jefferson Week 3 Injury Opens Door for Vikings Fantasy Football Sleeper

Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Vikings game against the Buccaneers, which will have a serious fantasy football impact. With Jefferson now questionable, fantasy managers should expect to see big workloads for several key Vikings players.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson has starred for the Vikings offense, with 147 yards and two touchdowns in the first three weeks of the 2026 fantasy football season. Jefferson has averaged 14.0 fantasy points in Weeks 1 and 2.

Jefferson exited the Vikings match with an ankle injury, and his status will remain in question going into Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Justin Jefferson is questionable to return because of an ankle injury, per the team. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 27, 2026

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison has had limited opportunities this fantasy season, but with Jefferson's injury, Addison will look to be the new WR1.

In the first two games of the season, Addison was limited to two receptions for 21 yards, leaving fantasy managers unimpressed with the receiver. In the wake of Jefferson's injury, Addison has recorded three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Should Jefferson miss extended time, Addison figures to be a WR2 or flex option for Jefferson managers.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray cleared concussion protocol this week and has returned as the Vikings starting quarterback in Week 3. Although Murray's outlook decreases slightly with Jefferson's injury, he remains a top quarterback to have for fantasy managers.

Murray will look to Addison as his number one receiver, and he can also run the ball, especially in Week 4 against a Dolphins' defense that allowed 225 rushing yards in the first two games of the season.

Murray also has tight end T.J. Hockenson to look to in Jefferson's absence, with the veteran player one of the Vikings key players.

RB Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

With Jefferson absent, the Vikings will also be looking to run the ball more often through Aaron Jones Sr. The running back has been a key figure for the offense, with 145 yards and a rushing touchdown already this season.

Jones remains a low-end RB2, but his workload may increase with the Vikings' top receiver facing injury concerns in Week 4.

Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Impact

Fantasy managers should be concerned with Jefferson's status heading into Week 4, but there are options for managers to consider, should Jefferson be ruled out.

Kyler Murray remains a starting quarterback, especially with Addison starting to breakout for the Vikings offense. Murray will look to Addison and Hockenson as his top receivers in Week 4, if Jefferson is out.

Fantasy managers should also start Jones, with the Vikings likely to exploit the Dolphins' poor rushing defense.