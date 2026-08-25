Kenneth Walker III's Foot Injury Makes A Rookie Sleeper Running Back A Must-Add Fantasy Football Handcuff

The Kansas City Chiefs' big free agent acquisition and the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, was not able to practice today because he is dealing with a foot injury. There is no word on the extent of the injury, but this is something to closely monitor. There is a chance he practices tomorrow and is perfectly fine, but if we start getting into next week and he's still not practicing, the alarm bells will start going off.



Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker (foot) is not expected to practice today, per @mattderrick pic.twitter.com/oGb9QDmbb4 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 25, 2026

Walker doesn't necessarily miss a ton of time. He's missed nine games in four NFL seasons. However, he does always seem to be dinged up. The Seattle Seahawks limited his workload last season because he was dealing with soreness in his foot and ankle area throughout the year.



This isn't something fantasy owners should be panicking about, but it also isn't something you should ignore either. Walker is being drafted like a bell-cow back, and it will be a big issue if he ends up having his snaps managed due to any foot issues during the regular season.



Fantasy Impact



RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs



As of now, we would not suggest dropping Walker in your rankings. There just isn't enough information to start making moves like that, and there is nothing to suggest that he's in danger of missing the start of the season.



Walker has high-end RB1 upside this season if he can stay healthy and maintain a bell-cow role. With the money the Chiefs gave him this offseason, and based on how their offense has stalled in recent years without a potent rushing attack, we do expect them to feed him early and often. His talent is elite as long as he can stay healthy; he is still a fantastic pick at ADP.



RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs



While we wouldn't drop Walker in the rankings, it could be wise to draft or pick up his rookie backup. Johnson was an impressive college back who tanked his value with a terrible performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.



Nevertheless, he is a very good running back and looks like the true handcuff for Walker. If Walker were to miss time, Johnson could step into a near bell-cow role. It would make sense to play it safe and stash Johnson on your bench just in case this issue with Walker's foot is more serious than we are anticipating or if it limits him during the season.

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