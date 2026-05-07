OG Anunoby Injury Update: Which Knicks Player(s) Now Rise in Fantasy Basketball?

The Knicks are crossing their fingers for positive news regarding the injury of OG Anunoby. Their starting forward suffered a right hamstring injury late in game 2, exiting early on a strong 24-point effort. Test results should be out on Thursday, but early indicators point towards a hamstring strain. The severity is what is to be determined. In the meantime, the Knicks will very likely have to modify their lineup for Game 3, pointing to a few higher-upside options for fantasy basketball and DFS players.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The odds of Anunoby being out for Game 3 stand quite high. The odds that he also misses Game 4 are rising sharply. The Knicks will look in a new direction, in which Miles "Deuce" McBride expects to get the nod. The Knicks expect to start: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Karl Anthony-Towns.

McBride should be able to slot into Anunoby's role with a different skill set, but a similar usage rate. McBride plays to a 15% usage rate while Anunoby's is 18%. By replacing Anunoby, McBride can easily play in that 17-20% range.

As for fantasy basketball, McBride will offer reduced value as compared to Anunoby. McBride makes half the number of field goals that Anunoby does, and 20% of the rebound rate. McBride is a 3-point shooter at 34% of 3-pointers made while on the court. Nonetheless, he hugely falls short.

Ultimately, the Knicks spread the ball around quite a bit. Outside of Brunson and Towns, the team has no player with high game-by-game upside. Anunoby is the closest thing to a high-upside player. Not even Bridges trends all that highly. If Anunoby is owned in playoff fantasy basketball, pivot to other waiver wire options, if your league allows that.

Waiver Wire/DFS Replacement Suggestions

Max Strus (CLE) — 25.0 MPG, 32% 3PT Rate, 22.4% Rebound Rate, 20.5% Assist rate

— 25.0 MPG, 32% 3PT Rate, 22.4% Rebound Rate, 20.5% Assist rate Terrence Shannon Jr. (MIN) — 23% Usage Rate, 23.0 MPG, 27% Field Goal Make Rate, 22.2% 3PT Rate, 23.4% Fouls Drawn Rate

OG Anunoby Injury Update

The injury has volatile expectations until imaging is completed. Stay tuned for further updates.

Anunoby is widely expected to have one of two results:

Hamstring 'Tweak'; very minor strain — Out 1-2 games

Grade 1 Hamstring Strain — Out 1-2 weeks (likely whole series)

The grade 1 hamstring strain seems to be the likeliest result. Given that the teams have not yet released details, fear of a strain is very apparent. Knicks fans will now put their trust in Brunson and Towns, but doing so comfortably while up 2-0 in the series and with Joel Embiid never healthy, whether active or not.

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