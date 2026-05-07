OG Anunoby Injury Tracker: Everything We Know About the Knicks Star

Nothing mattered as much for the Knicks this morning than OG Anunoby’s leg injury. Not their gritty win over the 76ers to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Not Jalen Brunson’s fourth-quarter heroics. Not even Mitchell Robinson’s surprise last-minute scratch before Game 2

All that matters for the long-term prospects of this Knicks team is the health of Anunoby.

Here’s everything we know.

Analyzing OG Anunoby's latest leg injury

Anunoby appeared to suffer the injury with just over three minutes left in the game. He cut toward the basket, grabbed his right leg, then tried to dunk, but couldn’t get the push-off necessary to finish. He was subbed out of the game moments later and wasn’t on the Knicks bench for the remainder of the game.

Mike Brown says he has no update on OG Anunoby, who left the game with 2:31 remaining in 4th quarter due apparent to leg injury. Anunoby has been the most valuable Knick of this postseason to date. pic.twitter.com/OTGi9CzZ6a — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 7, 2026

Knicks coach Mike Brown was asked about Anunoby’s status after the game and said he had no update at that time. The Knicks didn’t provide any other updates on what specific kind of injury Anunoby may have suffered or what kind of testing he might have already undergone or would be undergoing. Brunson and other Knicks players were asked if they knew anything and offered no update. All of them know Anunoby is a key cog in their game plan on both ends of the floor.

"It looked like he was hopping, but I don't know anything," Brown said. "They haven't told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven't talked to anybody yet."

Previous hamstring injuries

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring injury earlier this season and missed three weeks of play. He also suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024. The Knicks were also up 2-0 in that series against the Pacers, but ultimately lost in seven games. Anunoby attempted to return for the final game, but was clearly still injured and didn’t impact the game.

Anunoby has been one of the Knicks most valuable players this postseason. He’s a +118 in eight games and was a team-best +12 in Game 2 against the 76ers. He’s their best wing defender and their best corner 3-point shooter, averaging 53.8% from deep and scoring 21.4 points per game.

Knicks' plan without OG

Without Anunoby, expect the Knicks to start Deuce McBride or Robinson, who was a late scratch from Game 2 with what the Knicks called an illness. Presumably, Robinson will be able to play in Game 3. Regardless, McBride slides into a larger role from the bench. It also likely means more time for Jordan Clarkson, José Alvarado and Landry Shamet.

Game 3 is Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.