OG Anunoby Hamstring Injury Opens Door for Elite Fantasy Basketball Replacements

The Knicks just received indifferent news on OG Anunoby. The team's 24-point scorer from Game 2 suffered a hamstring strain; the bad news. The good news is that Anunoby avoided the worst: a grade 2 hamstring strain. Though the grade is unconfirmed, Anunoby has been listed 'day-to-day.' The expectation is that Anunoby could miss Game 3 and Game 4. However, early reports state that he will be an optimistic 'questionable' to dress up for the Friday night matchup.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

When playing playoff fantasy basketball, pivot to the waiver wire. Many options are viable in the short term. Anunoby should not be started even if active for Game 3. Here are 3 of the best players to add in the wake of Anunoby's possible absence.

Miles McBride

McBride will get the largest role increase, in theory. He will start at shooting guard, and thrive on his big 3-ball. What McBride will lack is that of Anunoby's rebounding and defense. He is more of a boom-or-bust add, but he can be added as the need calls for his uptick in basketball. McBride should have a similar usage rate to Anunoby's 18%, although doing it in much of a different role.

Max Strus

Strus is playing 25.3 minutes per game in the playoffs, contributing 32% of the team's 3-pointers while the team's on the court. He also courts a modest 24% rebound rate. Strus has less high-upside value but very safe value, which goes a long way when surviving a couple of games without another fantasy basketball role player.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

With Ayo Dosunmu still out for the foreseeable future, Shannon Jr. is stepping into a much larger role. Through five playoff games, including some with Dosunmu active, Shannon ranks fourth on the Timberwolves with a 23% usage rate. He is accounting for 26.9% of the team's made field goals while averaging 23 minutes per game. Without Dosunmu, Shannon should see his playing time rise above 25 minutes per game. He also leads the team in fouls drawn rate at 23%.

Dylan Harper

The 2026 2nd overall pick is playing quality minutes in the playoffs, averaging just over 25 per game. He is scoring 21.9% of the team's field goals made, plus he's courting elite defense with a 25% steal rate, 2nd-best, and it's the team's on the team. Being a player of elite potential, he has tremendous upside.

DFS Strategy

Daily fantasy basketball offers a different way of doing things. Managers budget a salary, and instead of a linear pivot off of Anunoby, managers can find sleepers. Landy Shamet is a prime example of that. He is only playing 9.1 minutes per game in the playoffs. As the Knicks go more rotational, the upside for Shamet is doubling his minutes. At a cheap cost, Shamet can easily hit value as a big 3-point shooter, scoring 26.4% of the team's 3-pointers while on the basketball court.

If you're paying up, look to Mikal Bridges for a larger shooting role. With Anunoby out due to his hamstring injury, Bridges will help make up for that absence. He should take on more shots, even though his usage typically falls below Anunoby's when both are healthy. Bridges will also take on a tougher defensive assignment, which could lead to more steals without adding much fantasy risk.

OG Anunoby Injury Update

There is "optimism" within the Knicks' locker room that OG Anunoby will be able to play in Game 3 or Game 4 in Philadelphia, @IanBegley reports



Ian with more on Anunoby's status: pic.twitter.com/jPSoX8n5EW — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 7, 2026

Anunoby is confirmed to have a hamstring strain. The injury may sideline him, leading fans to wonder: how long? Based on the wording, Anunoby will most likely be out or limited for Games 3 and 4. He is 'day-to-day,' which comes with a volatile nature to the injury, so it's hard to say when he may return. Fans should expect that, whether Anunoby plays or not, he will be limited for the next few games. The Knicks have at times been untrustworthy with their timelines. Take the Game 3 optimism with a grain of salt.

What Knicks fans will be familiar with is an Anunoby playoff hamstring injury. The team endured the same strain on their star guard in 2024 against the Pacers. In a series in which he was injured in Game 2, Anunoby was listed out and thus did not return until Game 7. Can he be out that long again? Yes, absolutely. Early reporting suggests otherwise, but a day-to-day status makes the return date very volatile. The report lacks a ton of short-term confidence, so Knicks fans shall cross their fingers.

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