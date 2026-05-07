Even the Knicks Aren't Exempt From the NBA's Injury Bug With O.G. Anunoby News

The Knicks received some unwelcome injury news on Thursday afternoon when it was reported that O.G. Anunoby had been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The forward is currently considered day-to-day, and is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the team's series vs. the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday.

Unfortunately for New York, Anunoby has been the group's second-leading scorer throughout the postseason, averaging 21.4 points per game. He is second to guard Jalen Brunson (27.4).

The forward exited the Knicks' win vs. the Sixers on Wednesday night with what looked to be an apparent leg injury. He walked off the court seemingly in pain at the time, and finished the contest with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals.

"It looked like he was hopping, but I don't know anything," said coach Mike Brown, speaking to the media postgame. "They haven't told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven't talked to anybody yet."

The majority of this year's playoff teams have been impacted by the injury bug. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards is playing through a bone bruise, and Donte DiVincenzo is out with an Achilles tear. The Sixers' Joel Embiid missed Game 2 of the Knicks series while dealing with ankle and hip injuries. Lakers guard Luka Dončić—far and away the team's leading scorer in the regular season—has yet to play a playoff game while he rehabs from a hamstring issue. The Thunder have only enjoyed the talents of Jalen Williams for two games as he’s currently sidelined with his own hamstring problem.

The Knicks, however, had been relatively healthy ... until now.

The injury comes as a huge blow to New York's offense, which has been firing on all cylinders as of late; Anunoby was also the team's leading scorer in three of its six first-round games vs. the Hawks. That said, it most definitely represents a glimmer of hope for the Sixers, who have yet to snag a win in this second-round series.

"We'll see what it is, but it's next man up," Mikal Bridges said of Anunoby and the team on Wednesday night.

Should Anunoby miss Game 3—which seems very possible—Game 4 is slated for Sunday, May 10. A Game 5, if needed, would follow on Tuesday, May 12. Possible lineup replacements include Miles McBride, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson.

The moment Anunoby left the game

It would seem that Anunoby's injury occurred toward the end of the fourth quarter, after coming down from a dunk attempt. In a clip of the moment, you can see him wince as he lands, before he then hobbles down the court.

OG Anunoby looks to have injured his quad on this play … hopefully nothing more serious , Knicks can’t afford to lose him during this run. pic.twitter.com/t2hPTP9TdN — P1 /human (@stolgic) May 7, 2026

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