Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Headline Week 8 Fantasy Injuries

Some notable stars were banged up during Week 8 of the fantasy football season, drastically affecting the outlook for Week 9 lineups. Such injuries will thrust other valuable contributors into notably expanded roles, while other stars could be negatively affected by the absence of these injured players. Here are the most notable fantasy injuries of Week 8, with outlook for following weeks:

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens, QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens suffered two crucial injuries in the quarterback room. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returned for Week 8 following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, but suffered a thumb injury on Baltimore’s first play from scrimmage. The star quarterback is set to undergo surgery and was placed on IR following the loss to Buffalo. His absence thrust Tyler Huntley back into the starting role, prior to the backup’s injury.

Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens, QB

Huntley returned to his role as QB1 following Jackson’s injury, and struggled in limited time prior to suffering a significant injury of his own. The former Pro Bowler went down with turf toe just 10 snaps after taking over for Jackson, and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. His injury thrust rookie signal-caller Joe Fagnano into the starting role, and Baltimore’s offense struggled mightily against Buffalo’s defense.

Ravens QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered what is thought to be a turf toe injury today at Buffalo, per source. He is expected to undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine how much time if any he could miss.



Ravens QB Lamar Jackson already is being placed on IR due to a thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/QU095h4OID — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals, RB

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highly touted rookie Jeremiyah Love returned to his starting role against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing back-to-back games with a right ankle injury. Love went down during the game with an injury to his left ankle, a nagging issue that bothered him during the preseason and forced him to miss time. Tyler Allgeier returned to his role as Arizona’s RB1 and the veteran back dominated, racking up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, good for 36.1 PPR points and an RB1 finish for Week 8. He’ll be a popular waiver add for Week 9, with notable value if Love misses time.

Michael Wilson - Arizona Cardinals, WR

Love wasn’t the only injury that the Cardinals dealt with during the team’s upset win over Dallas. Star wideout and WR1 Michael Wilson went down after hauling in eight of his 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown, suffering multiple broken ribs in his season-best performance. Despite his injury, he posted 26.8 points and a WR4 finish for the week, but is questionable heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Wilson on his mindset while playing with broken ribs, via @theo_mackie:



"This organization’s paying me a lot of money. So if I can muster up the strength to go play, even at 60%, I’m going to." https://t.co/oUGhp1wkAd — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 2, 2026

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions, WR

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an injury scare during the team’s win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Following a collective silence from Lions fans and fantasy managers alike, St. Brown returned to the game, and turned in a solid performance considering the unfavorable matchup. He should be good to suit up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, presenting a favorable matchup to the All-Pro receiver and one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks.

Status alert: Amon-Ra St. Brown (head) has returned to Sunday's game. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys, TE

During Sunday’s loss to Arizona, tight end Jake Ferguson suffered an ankle injury just four snaps into the game, failing to haul in his lone target for the week. Reports revealed that Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain during the Week 8 matchup, and could miss Dallas’ Week 9 clash against the Indianapolis Colts. Backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford filled the void at tight end, hauling in four passes for 31 yards. He could be in line to start against the Colts if Ferguson is unable to go.

Fowler: Jake Ferguson suffered low ankle sprain Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Hunter Henry - New England Patriots, TE

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suffered an injury early during Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins and was unable to return. He had a productive first quarter, hauling in each of his three targets for 30 receiving yards, but was limited with a foot injury that will raise questions over his availability in Week 9. Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye offered an encouraging update on his tight end after the game, but managers will be forced to monitor his status during the week.

Status alert: Hunter Henry (foot) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 2, 2026

Christian Watson - Green Bay Packers, WR

Christian Watson had a return for the ages during Thursday night’s win over the Carolina Panthers, going down with a broken rib before returning from the hospital via ambulance. Watson exited the ambulance in the tunnel at Lambeau Field, and was captured running down the tunnel before entering the game once again. He finished the week with eight catches for 113 yards, and had a few extra days of rest heading into a Week 9 matchup against New England. Watson will likely be questionable early in the week, but should be able to suit up on Sunday.

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