Christian Watson Injured In Week 8, Dominantes Fantasy Football

The Green Bay Packers secured a win over Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football to open the Week 8 slate, and several stars showed out for fantasy football lineups to open the week, including Christian Watson. The Packers’ star wideout cracked headlines after exiting the game via ambulance before being transported back to the game, giving fans a memorable TNF moment with his return, exiting the ambulance in the tunnel before running back onto the field.

Watson suffered a broken rib during Thursday’s game, and was transported to a nearby hospital after coughing up blood on the sideline. After undergoing further testing, Watson was deemed eligible to return against Carolina, and was taken back to Lambeau Field, ultimately finishing the game.

Christian Watson has popped back out of the ambulance after a trip to the hospital and is going to return tonight.



The closest thing to a WWE script I’ve ever seen in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/NLFawiPktI https://t.co/O7UPUVLI1a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2026

Despite the injury, Watson turned in a season-high eight catches over 10 targets, racking up 113 receiving yards in the win. He tallied 17.3 points in PPR for fantasy lineups, his fourth-highest scoring week of the season thus far.

Green Bay looks ahead to its Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, and Watson will take advantage of the additional rest days, set to enter the week with a questionable designation.

Christian Watson Questionable for Patriots Matchup

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson winces in pain after catching a long first down reception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson’s injury raises concerns over his availability for Green Bay’s Week 9 clash against New England. He’s provided one of the highest ceilings of any wide receiver in fantasy this season, posting three top-6 finishes over eight games, entering Week 9 ranked as WR3 in PPR production.

His gutsy effort against Carolina helped uplift Green Bay’s passing game in Week 8, and the team will count on Watson to suit up against a tough Patriots defense. New England’s defense enters Week 8 ranked 11th in yards, and has allowed just two 250-yard passing performances so far this season.

Packers Offense Dominates Fantasy vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Watson, fellow Packers pass-catchers Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft provided immensely valuable fantasy production in Thursday’s win. Golden tallied seven catches over 13 targets, notching 79 receiving yards and a touchdown, good for 20.9 points in PPR. Kraft recorded a season-high 17.9 fantasy points this week, hauling in each of his six targets for 53 yards with a touchdown for the second consecutive game.

In the backfield, Josh Jacobs was limited to just 52 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches, but salvaged his fantasy performance with two touchdowns in the win. In just his second game of the season, Jacobs notched a second consecutive 20-point performance in fantasy.

Josh Jacobs Week 8



- 70% snaps

- 21 carries, 39 yds, TD

- 13 routes, 6 targets, 6 rec, 13 yds, TD

- 23.2 fantasy pts



He's been inefficient, but targets and touchdowns have made that not matter. Topped 20 fantasy pts in each game so far https://t.co/sEqkkUuV2l — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 30, 2026

Fantasy’s QB8 Jordan Love completed 30 of his 41 pass attempts for 288 yards and a season-high three passing touchdowns with one interception.

Watson's Potential Absence Elevates Matthew Golden, Sleeper

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams carries the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Watson is ultimately unable to suit up in Week 9, Love will lean heavily on both Golden and Kraft in the passing game. Golden has tallied 77.4 yards over 10.2 targets per contest, and will be in for a vastly expanded role if Watson is unable to go against New England. Kraft will also be a popular target for Love in the passing game, finding the end zone in each of his last two games with three top-6 finishes at the position over the last five games.

Without Watson, WR3 Savion Williams will garner attention as a sleeper candidate with an elevated ceiling for Week 9. If the team’s leading receiver is sidelined, Williams will take on a vastly expanded role against the Patriots, hauling in eight catches for 84 yards so far this season.

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