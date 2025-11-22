Lions TE Sam LaPorta Receives Major Update Following IR Designation In Week 11
The Detroit Lions suffered a potentially detrimental loss on the offensive side of the ball on Friday afternoon. Prior to Detroit’s Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Star tight end Sam LaPorta was ruled out and placed on Injured Reserve due to a back injury.
The tight end underwent surgery earlier this week, leaving a “slim” chance for him to return this season, according to head coach Dan Campbell. His Week 11 sidelining marked his first absence of the season thus far, appearing in each of the Lions’ first nine games of the year.
LaPorta was on pace for a career year leading up to his injury, posting a career-high mark in yards per game through the air. He hauled in 40 of his 49 targets for 489 yards and three touchdowns, posting 54.3 yards per game. His loss will hurt a struggling Lions squad, coming off losses in three of their last five games.
Detroit will look to get back on track despite the loss of their All-Pro tight end in a Week 12 showdown versus the New York Giants. Entering the week with a 6-4 record through 10 games, checking in as the eighth seed in the NFC.
In fantasy, LaPorta’s loss will affect a vast number of lineups. He entered Week 11 ranked as TE8 among PPR leagues, averaging 11.9 points per week. Here’s how his potential season-ending surgery will affect the remainder of Detroit’s offense down the stretch of the fantasy year:
How Will Sam LaPorta’s Injury Affect Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs And Co.?
The immediate impact of LaPorta’s extended absence will likely affect the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and the remainder of Detroit’s explosive offense. The star receiver and running back, along with Jameson Williams, enter Week 12 as the team’s three leading receiving threats, presenting a potential bump in volume for the fantasy stars.
St. Brown enters Sunday’s matchup versus New York ranked as WR5 among PPR leagues, coming off a quiet 6.2-point performance versus the Eagles in Week 11. He remains one of the top contributors in fantasy, and is a must-start given LaPorta’s absence down the stretch of the season.
In the backfield, Gibbs is coming off a notable 19.6-point effort in Week 11, finishing the game as the team’s leading receiver in LaPorta’s absence. A rise in volume in the passing game could elevate his RB5 ranking among PPR leagues. Like St. Brown, Gibbs remains an obvious fantasy starter as the playoffs approach.
Williams has emerged as a quality WR2/FLEX option over recent weeks, eclipsing 16.5 PPR points in four of his last five games. With continued volume, his stock could continue to elevate, entering the week ranked as the 29th wideout in fantasy.